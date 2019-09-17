JetRails and BigCommerce Partner to Bring Enterprise-Grade Headless Ecommerce Solutions to the Drupal and WordPress Communities

DES PLAINES, Ill., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JetRails, a premier provider of fully-managed and highly-optimized website hosting for established eCommerce businesses, today announced a strategic partnership with BigCommerce, the leading SaaS eCommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands.

BigCommerce and JetRails Partner to Bring Enterprise-Grade Headless Ecommerce Solutions to the Drupal and WordPress Communities

This new alliance propels BigCommerce's Headless Commerce offerings by pairing BigCommerce's rich API-integrations with on-premise content management systems (CMS) with the advanced hosting stack and award-winning support services provided by JetRails. Whether an eCommerce store owner requires a dedicated server or cluster for their CMS, or a more elastic AWS hosting environment, JetRails provides tailored solutions.

"eCommerce merchants, marketers, and web developers want to be able to leverage their favorite CMS platforms, like WordPress and Drupal, with a SaaS eCommerce solution. By meeting this demand head-on, BigCommerce is leading the way forward for a new generation of online stores," said Robert Rand, Director of Partnerships & Alliances, JetRails. "We're excited to be part of this revolution in eCommerce, allowing JetRails and BigCommerce to work together to meet and exceed the expectations of established merchants that want a highly-supported, secure, fast, reliable, flexible, and scalable eCommerce solution."

BigCommerce Enterprise merchants that want to enjoy the freedom of Headless Commerce now have a partner they can rely on to provide on-premise CMS hosting that meets their specific needs. Additionally, JetRails clients will have more flexibility than ever in choosing the right eCommerce platform to grow with.

"Our partnership with JetRails further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, chief development officer for BigCommerce. "JetRails shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."

eCommerce Merchants can learn more about how to benefit from this new partnership by downloading a whitepaper titled Content to Conversion: Strategies for Taking Your Brand Headless that BigCommerce, JetRails, and Bolt, a mutual partner, published together.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is the world's leading SaaS eCommerce platform for established and rapidly-growing businesses. Combining enterprise functionality, an open architecture and app ecosystem, and market-leading performance, BigCommerce enables businesses to grow online sales with 80% less cost, time, and complexity than on-premise software. BigCommerce powers B2B and B2C eCommerce for more than 60,000 stores, 2,000+ mid-market businesses, 30 Fortune 1000 companies, and industry-leading brands including Assurant, Ben & Jerry's, Paul Mitchell, Skullcandy, Sony, and Toyota. For more information, visit www.bigcommerce.com.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

About JetRails

JetRails.com provides fully-managed mission-critical hosting to eCommerce merchants. The JetRails service delivers a white-glove hosting experience built for online merchants. JetRails utilizes highly-optimized dedicated servers and clusters, as well as hosting environments built and managed on AWS, in order to deliver elastic hosting environments. Recognizing that each website has unique hosting needs, JetRails is able to ensure stability and reliability with an advanced technology stack and monitoring services, while also addressing loading speed optimization and scalability by catering to the needs of individual merchants. For online store owners that need a reliable hosting partner, JetRails is there, answering support calls within 10 seconds, responding to support tickets within 15 minutes, and guaranteeing 100% uptime, with robust monitoring and industry-leading support.

Media Contact:

Robert Rand

Phone: (888) 997-2457

Email: robert.r@jetrails.com

Related Images

bigcommerce-and-jetrails-partner.png

BigCommerce and JetRails Partner to Bring Enterprise-Grade Headless Ecommerce Solutions to the Drupal and WordPress Communities

BigCommerce and JetRails Partner to Bring Enterprise-Grade Headless Ecommerce Solutions to the Drupal and WordPress Communities

Related Links

Learn more about partnering with JetRails

Gain valuable eCommerce insights by tuning in to The JetRails Podcast

SOURCE JetRails

Related Links

https://jetrails.com

