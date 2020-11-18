JetRails Announces Magento Agency Matchmaker Program

DES PLAINES, Ill., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JetRails, a premier provider of fully managed and highly optimized Magento website hosting for established and growing organizations, today announced that they have formally launched their Magento Agency Matchmaker program.

This new program speaks to the commitment of the JetRails team to support users of the Magento e-commerce platform beyond their tailored, scalable, highly optimized and fully managed server and cloud hosting solutions. JetRails recognizes that great web developers and service providers are equally important to the success of e-commerce websites.

"As a popular Magento hosting provider, we're often asked to recommend Magento agencies, consultants, developers, integration specialists, extension creators, and marketers that our team knows first-hand do great work," said Robert Rand, Director of Partnerships & Alliances, JetRails. "While this program started out as a benefit to JetRails clients, we've now opened it up to the public as a free service."

As part of this role out, JetRails is proud to showcase a new Magento hosting case study with MagicMurals.com, a client who JetRails was able to match up with PeakBeyond, a team that excels at assisting merchants with their Magento strategies. In addition, Magic Murals has benefited from relationships JetRails has built with the Magento extension development experts at Amasty, and security experts at Cloudflare and Sucuri.

While Magic Murals signed up with JetRails for a hardened PCI-compliant hosting environment, they were really sold on the proactive support model and culture of partnering with clients that JetRails is known for. For over four years, the Magic Murals organization has leveraged JetRails and continues to succeed through this strong relationship.

"They have been proactively supporting us in every way possible resulting in improved performance and a more secure environment," said Mike Fleming, CEO of MagicMurals.com. "We have also benefited from their industry relationships and a recent collaboration with Peak Beyond, which has provided us with additional expertise in website optimization. We couldn't be more pleased with the value that JetRails has provided since day one."

JetRails recognizes that experiences like these would not be possible without clients simultaneously working with complementary high-quality service providers. They're excited to be paying it forward by allowing Magento merchants to benefit from their experiences with hundreds of Magento experts, developers, and solution providers.

