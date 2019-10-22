Jet's Pizza Brings Famous Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza To NYC At Stonehenge 18

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonehenge NYC, a leading real estate company in Manhattan, announced today that Jet's Pizza, popularly known for its famous Detroit-Style deep dish pizza, has opened its first location in NYC in the retail portion of the residential building, Stonehenge 18, at 120 9th Avenue.

Scott Gregerson, the franchisee, originally hails from Metro Detroit, where he had worked at another Jet's Pizza franchise location while attending Michigan State University. Prior to his decision to open a franchise location in NYC, Gregerson spent two years living and familiarizing himself with the city. He ultimately decided on Stonehenge 18 in Chelsea because of its central location, which allows for deliveries to a wide range of neighborhoods throughout Manhattan.

"The dream of the business is to share Jet's Pizza's famous Detroit-Style Pizza and superior guest experience with NYC, while creating lasting career opportunities for our restaurant operating partners," said Gregerson.

Over the next several years, he plans to house four new locations across NYC, with 120 9th Avenue as the first.

"I am extremely excited to welcome Jet's Pizza to NYC," said Ofer Yardeni, CEO and Chairman of Stonehenge NYC. "I am confident that Jet's will see immense success here and believe their high-quality product, overseen by a seasoned owner, and accessible location will lead them there."

Jet's Pizza officially opened its doors for business on October 21, 2019 and offers a variety of exclusive promotions.

About Jet's Pizza

The first location opened in 1978 Metro Detroit, grew to more than 400 in 20 states. Jet's Pizza is known for its famous Detroit-Style deep dish pizza, with more offerings like delicious fresh salads, breads, desserts, wings, hand tossed pizza, thin crust pizza, gluten-free and cauliflower crust options and sub sandwiches. Jet's stands for the freshest vine-ripened tomatoes, Italian herbs and spices, dough prepared by hand each day, and hand-grated, premium mozzarella cheese.

About Stonehenge NYC

Stonehenge NYC and its affiliated companies is a vertically integrated, private real estate company with expertise in investment management, property management, development, design, construction and leasing. Stonehenge, together with its investment partners, owns a portfolio of properties in Manhattan valued at approximately $2.2 billion comprised of 18 income-producing properties with over 2,700 apartments representing over 2.8 million square feet of prime residential space. Stonehenge is recognized for its above-and-beyond customer service platform and five-star lifestyle programming. More information can be found at: www.stonehengenyc.com.

SOURCE Stonehenge NYC

Related Links

http://www.stonehengenyc.com

