Jet's Pizza® Celebrates National Detroit-Style Pizza Day

"Our new Rewards program makes it simple and fast to earn your Jet's favorites for free. Customers can get 10 points just for signing up and earn their first redeemable reward at 30 points," says John Jetts, President of Jet's America, Inc.

Jet's Pizza is known for its Detroit-style, deep-dish pizzas, and fresh, high-quality ingredients. Every morning the dough is prepared by hand, premium mozzarella is grated, vegetables are hand-cut, and Mama Jetts' sauce is made with fresh vine-ripened tomatoes mixed with Jet's proprietary spice and herb blend.

To order online or find a Jet's Pizza near you, visit www.jetspizza.com. Contactless delivery is available upon request and curbside pickup is available at participating locations.

About Jet's Pizza:

Jet's Pizza, based in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and was founded as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria in 1978 by brothers, John and Eugene Jetts. Jet's has now grown to more than 380 stores in 19 states.

To schedule an interview with John Jetts Contact:

Jessica Vicari

Jet's America, Inc.

(586)268-5870

SOURCE Jet's Pizza

Related Links

http://www.jetspizza.com

