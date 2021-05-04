Jet's Pizza Introduces Italian Hero Specialty Pizza

"Inspired by one of our most popular Jet's subs, we introduced our favorite Italian toppings to our Detroit-style pizza and in my opinion, created a real hero to possibly join our specialty lineup," says John Jetts, President of Jet's America, Inc. "These limited time offers are a great way to introduce new flavor combinations and get a feel for what our customers would like to see added to the permanent menu."

Jet's Pizza® is known for its Detroit-style, deep-dish pizzas, and fresh, high-quality ingredients. Every morning the dough is prepared by hand, premium mozzarella is grated, vegetables are hand-cut, and Mama Jetts' sauce is made with fresh, vine-ripened tomatoes then mixed with Jet's proprietary spice and herb blend.

About Jet's Pizza:

Jet's Pizza, based in Sterling Heights, Michigan was founded as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria in 1978 by brothers, John and Eugene Jetts. Jet's has now grown to more than 380 stores in 19 states. The company ranked 13th in Pizza Today's 2019 list of the top 100 pizza companies in the U.S. by gross sales.

