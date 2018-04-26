Jet's Pizza® selects Revention Point of Sale as Approved Provider

"Technology is a critical component to our future success. We spent over a year vetting Revention to ensure they were the partner we were looking for," stated John Jetts, President of Jet's America. "I am impressed with Revention's approach to custom solutions and working directly with the Jet's America to develop new features and integrations." Jet's America has successfully implemented Revention point of sale, HungerRush online ordering, and R-Enterprise remote management.

Revention is ready to accommodate the continued growth of Jet's Pizza® and provide programs to incentivize the franchise community to upgrade from their current technology platforms. "I have been a fan of the Jet's Pizza® for years and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Jet's America," states Laura J. Gaudin, Revention's Director of Product Management. "Technology changes so rapidly and Revention is dedicated to evolving just as fast. It is our job to let our partners focus on their expertise, and allow us take care of the technology that will drive higher revenues and reduce costs."

About Revention

Revention is the leading developer of complete, customizable restaurant and entertainment management solutions designed to streamline the way hospitality concepts do business. Revention's offerings include point-of-sale solutions, HungerRush™ integrated online ordering, and Revention Enterprise. Revention provides a complete solution that includes customized installation, training, technical support and much more. For additional information, go to www.revention.com.

About Jet's Pizza®

The first franchise location was opened in 1990. As of 2018, Jet's Pizza has more than 370 franchised and company owned locations in 20 states. It has restaurants located in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Jet's is known for its square deep-dish Detroit-style pizza, including the 8 Corner Pizza, which the company has trademarked. For additional information, go to www.jetspizza.com.

