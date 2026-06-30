JETSET Pilates Enters Nevada with Three-Unit Franchise Agreement

Premium Pilates Franchise Celebrates Growth into New State, Bringing Three Studios to Las Vegas

MIAMI, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates, the fast-growing modern Reformer Pilates franchise offering premium, full-body workouts, is officially expanding into Nevada. Entrepreneurs and husband-and-wife duo Melinda Swan and David Milheim have signed an agreement to bring three new studios to the Las Vegas area, marking the brand's first-ever entry into the state, with the first targeted to open in spring 2027.

JETSET Pilates

The couple bring diverse professional experiences to the elevated reformer business. In addition to her new role with JETSET Pilates, Swan is the founder of two organizations: The Collective Genius, a strategy, research, marketing, and communications firm, and Anchored to Hope, a company utilizing technology and VR to promote mental wellness among underserved populations. Milheim brings over 30 years of experience in the automotive finance and operations sectors with a proven track record of leading teams and helping brands succeed.

"As the first to open JETSET studios in Las Vegas, we are excited to bring this incredible health, wellness and community-building company to a dynamic market," said Swan. "We see strong opportunity to serve our clients, create great options for our instructors, and make an overall positive impact on our neighbors."

Las Vegas' growing population and increase in boutique wellness concepts made the market a natural fit for JETSET's continued expansion strategy. From working professionals and busy parents to active older adults and individuals looking to prioritize wellness, Las Vegas offers strong potential for those seeking effective, low-impact workouts in a comfortable setting and a supportive community.

The agreement expands JETSET's national footprint as the brand continues to target high-density, lifestyle-driven communities across the nation to meet the rising demand for modern Pilates and boutique wellness studios. With 5 territories still available in Nevada, JETSET is actively seeking qualified franchise partners to support its continued growth throughout the state.

"Signing our first franchise agreement in Nevada marks an important milestone in JETSET Pilates' continued growth," said Tamara Galinsky, Founder and Brand President of JETSET Pilates. "The state's vibrant communities and growing demand for premium wellness experiences make it a natural fit for our brand. We're proud to partner with Melinda and David, who share our vision of building strong, connected communities through the JETSET Pilates experience."

JETSET's growth has seen consistent momentum nationwide, with the brand recently reaching 400 territories sold and 70 studios open across the U.S., U.K., and Australia. Backed by strong franchise partner demand, growing consumer interest in elevated Pilates concepts and a scalable support model, the brand is positioned for continued growth across key U.S. markets, with a goal to reach 500 territories sold by end of year.

For more information about JETSET Pilates and its franchise opportunities, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/.

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has quickly become one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique fitness franchise space, with over 400 studios open or in development across the U.S., U.K. and Australia. The brand is known for its 50-minute classes that combine strength, cardio, and Pilates-inspired movements for a full-body workout, focusing on connection, consistency, and wellness in every community it serves. JETSET Pilates now offers franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs in some of the largest and fastest-growing markets in the fitness sector. For more information, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/, or follow the brand on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contact: Liam Johnson | Franchise Elevator | [email protected]

SOURCE JETSET Pilates