JETSET Pilates Announces Grand Opening in Buckhead, Bringing Premium Reformer Pilates to Atlanta Community

Couple introducing a community-driven, modern Pilates experience to the Buckhead area

ATLANTA, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates, the fast-growing modern Reformer Pilates franchise offering premium, full-body workouts, is expanding in Atlanta with a new studio opening in Buckhead. Located at 3330 Piedmont Road NE in the Buckhead Landing center, the studio will be owned and operated by Nick and Neo Celeste. Preview classes are set to begin May 14, with a grand opening celebration planned for May 30 featuring local vendors, light bites and drinks, a DJ, access to discounted Founding Memberships, and exclusive JETSET swag.

The Buckhead studio marks the first location for the couple, who bring a complementary background within fitness, finance and entrepreneurship and plan to open a second location in Midtown in early 2027. Nick's entrepreneurial mindset was shaped early on, growing up in a family that owned and operated dance studios in Ohio. That foundation carried into a decade-long career in finance, where he worked closely with fitness brands and franchise systems. Throughout his career, he remained driven by the goal of eventually opening his own fitness studio, seeking the right concept that aligned with both his professional expertise and personal passion.

"Given my background, I was focused on finding a brand with a proven model and real consistency as it scales," said Nick. "Just as important, I wanted a workout I genuinely believed in, and JETSET delivered. It challenged me in a way that felt both effective and elevated, and that's exactly the kind of experience we're excited to bring to Buckhead with a strong, passionate team behind it."

Neo, a long-time personal trainer in Buckhead, brings hands-on fitness expertise and a strong connection to the local community that will help shape the studio experience. With a background across leading fitness brands in Atlanta, Neo provides a genuine passion for fostering connection through movement that aligns seamlessly with JETSET's elevated, experience-driven model.

"As a trainer, I'm focused on how people move, how they progress, and how they feel over time," said Neo. "What excites me about this studio is the ability to meet people at different levels and help them build real strength and confidence. It's not just about one workout; it's about creating something sustainable that people can come back to and grow with."

The 2,800-square-foot studio will feature 18 custom reformers and offer JETSET's signature 50-minute classes, combining strength, cardio and Pilates-inspired movements set to DJ-curated music. Each class is designed to strengthen, lengthen, and energize both body and mind. Ahead of the opening, the team has already begun building relationships with the community through weekly mat Pilates events, pop-ups, and partnerships with local businesses, including collaborations with aligned wellness and lifestyle brands.

"With Neo's background in fitness and Nick's experience in finance and franchise growth, they bring a uniquely balanced approach to building their studio," said Bertus Albertse, CEO and President of JETSET Pilates. "We're excited for Buckhead and Atlanta residents to experience not just the JETSET workout, but the sense of connection and community that defines our brand."

For more information about JETSET Pilates Buckhead, to schedule a class, or inquire about memberships, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/ga/buckhead/, call (678) 539-8426, or follow the studio on Instagram @jetsetpilatesbuckhead.

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has quickly become one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique fitness franchise space, with over 350 studios open or in development across the U.S., the U.K. and Australia. The brand is known for its 50-minute classes that combine strength, cardio and Pilates-inspired movements for a full-body workout, focusing on connection, consistency and wellness in every community it serves. For more information, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com, or follow the brand on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contact: Marissa Rotolo | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE JETSET Pilates