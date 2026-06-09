JETSET Pilates Accelerates National Growth, Surpassing 400 Territories Sold

Premium Pilates Franchise Celebrates Key Milestone Shortly After Reaching 350 Territories

MIAMI, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates, the fast-growing modern Reformer Pilates franchise offering premium, full-body workouts, has surpassed 400 territories sold, shortly after reaching its 350-territory milestone earlier this year. The achievement underscores rising demand for boutique Pilates concepts and continued momentum behind JETSET's elevated Reformer Pilates experience.

JETSET Pilates

With 70 studios open across the U.S. and Australia and more than 80 additional studios expected to open in 2026, JETSET is targeting 500 territories sold and 150 studios open by the end of the year reinforcing the brand's ability to translate franchise demand into meaningful studio growth. The latest growth includes 18 territories purchased by existing franchise partners, reflecting strong validation from within the system.

The continued investment from existing franchise partners showcases the confidence operators have in JETSET's business model, brand positioning and long-term growth potential. The brand's accelerated growth has been supported by continued investments in its franchise system, including expanded support centers, centralized services, top-tier training programs and marketing support. Together, these resources give franchise partners the tools needed to open and operate successfully while staying focused on studio execution and the client experience. With an average unit volume of $1.13 million, JETSET's strong studio performance has helped attract entrepreneurs interested in bringing the brand's modern Pilates experience to their own communities, further fueling its nationwide expansion.

"This milestone is especially meaningful because it reflects both new franchise partner demand and continued growth from our existing owners," said Tamara Galinsky, Founder and Brand President of JETSET Pilates. "Reaching 400 territories so soon after we sold our 350th is a powerful reflection of how far JETSET has come, and we're incredibly excited to build on this momentum as we continue expanding into new communities."

The new deals will expand the brand's footprint into metros across the country, including:

Lincoln Park, Illinois

Austin, Texas

Seattle, Washington

Charlotte and Wilmington, North Carolina

Tucson, Arizona

The New York/New Jersey metropolitan area

Denver and Fort Collins, Colorado

San Francisco, California

Fort Myers, Florida

Boston, Massachusetts

Alongside JETSET's major growth milestone, the brand has also been selected as one of Athletech News' Most Innovative Companies of 2026, a list of the most cutting-edge, forward-thinking brands in the fitness and wellness industry.

In addition to surpassing 400 territories sold, JETSET's continued studio-opening momentum is being supported by strong franchise partner demand, growing consumer interest in elevated Pilates concepts and a scalable support model designed to help the brand expand across key U.S. markets.

"As we continue expanding, our focus is on growing with intention and making sure our franchise partners have the tools, training and support they need to succeed," said Bert Albertse, CEO of JETSET Pilates. "We've prioritized operational infrastructure so franchisees can stay focused on delivering a premium studio experience and building strong communities. That foundation positions us well to continue scaling thoughtfully while maintaining the quality and consistency that define the JETSET experience."

For more information about JETSET Pilates and its franchise opportunities, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/.

About JETSET Pilates Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has quickly become one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique fitness franchise space, with over 400 studios open or in development across the U.S., U.K. and Australia. The brand is known for its 50-minute classes that combine strength, cardio, and Pilates-inspired movements for a full-body workout, focusing on connection, consistency, and wellness in every community it serves. JETSET Pilates now offers franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs in some of the largest and fastest-growing markets in the fitness sector. For more information, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/, or follow the brand on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contact: Grace Skowron | Franchise Elevator | [email protected]

SOURCE JETSET Pilates