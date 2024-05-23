JETSET PILATES EXPANDS TO NEW YORK CITY, ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF THE FIRST STUDIO IN SOHO THIS SUMMER

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing a innovating modern-Pilates experience to New York City, recognized fitness instructor and entrepreneur, Goli Soli announces the opening of JETSET Pilates SoHo this coming summer. The beginning of a multi-studio venture, her first studio is located at 355 West Broadway.

"Being in the industry for a long time, I've tried many different fitness concepts, however I knew from my very first JETSET class that this was truly at the top of revolutionizing group and individual fitness. Every class was uniquely curated with harmonized playlists, and instructors that made every student feel like their best friend. Being both a student and instructor of this studio, I wanted to share this experience with everyone in the Big Apple." – Goli Soli

Since launching its franchise opportunity, JETSET Pilates has grown to become an internationally recognized brand with a growing, loyal community devoted to the unique 50-minute workout that challenges mind, body and soul. Instructors have been trained to create a personal connection with clients, ensuring everyone receives a workout that is effective and appropriate for their personal goals. The intricate designs, intuitive settings and high-performance reformer equipment allows the brand to create a 360 experience like no other for any potential client.

Goli has not only cemented herself an experienced instructor, but also a devoted entrepreneur, whose expertise unites cultivating first-class experiences in entertainment, professional sports, fitness, and corporate settings. She began her fitness journey in 2012 and has led hundreds of group classes and private sessions both domestic and internationally. Recovering from an intense back injury, she reexamined her personal fitness regimen and immersed herself in Pilates and yoga, going on to share it with the world. Goli strives to empower individuals to get just 1% better each day, both on and off the reformer. Fusing together elements of strength training, cardio, conditioning, blended playlists, and Pilates inspired movements all in one, every class unlocks the connection between fitness and mental health. "With a background in fitness, events and entertainment, every class is an experience for my clients to feel they can show up as their authentic self and continue to raise the bar for what is possible."

For all JETSET Pilates SoHo updates, along with information regarding memberships and pre-opening schedules, please sign up here.

JETSET Pilates SoHo will be hosting a Neighborhood Mix & Mingle for all local businesses on May 23rd.

For event details please reach out to [email protected].

