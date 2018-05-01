JetSmarter Announces Free Trial Membership for Private Jet Charter Fliers

JetSmarter provides an alternative to expensive jet cards and fractional ownership by allowing its members to create on-demand flights for a fraction of the cost of the traditional charter. To be eligible to experience a trial membership, travelers must provide proof of one of the following: Charter expenses over $50,000, an existing jet card, aircraft ownership or membership with another private jet company.

"We're happy to extend this offer to help simplify travel for those who own a jet or charter through various providers," said Sergey Petrossov, Founder and CEO of JetSmarter. "By chartering or being a jet card holder, you may be saving time but you're not saving money. This is the JetSmarter difference and we're encouraging jetsetters to see for themselves."

Currently, JetSmarter provides wholesale pricing without broker fees. There are no upfront commitments or restrictions to a single aircraft. Members have the ability to share the cost with fellow members and can fly high-frequency routes at a commercial cost.

For more information visit https://jetsmarter.com/private-flier-trial-membership/.

About JetSmarter

Yesterday's flyers settled for expensive brokers, inefficient jet cards, and crowded airport terminals. JetSmarter created a fresh alternative by introducing the sharing economy to private aviation. We give members the flexibility to create flights on their own time or find seats on flights created by fellow members – all with the year-round reliability, efficiency, and service that are synonymous with flying private. Our 14,000+ global member community includes leaders in business, sports, entertainment, and culture, as well as savvy travelers who refuse to settle. JetSmarter has essentially redefined the entire industry with one, clear mission: to reimagine aviation as it was meant to be.

JetSmarter does not own or operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by FAA-licensed and DOT-registered air carriers. For more information, visit jetsmarter.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jetsmarter-announces-free-trial-membership-for-private-jet-charter-fliers-300639936.html

SOURCE JetSmarter

Related Links

http://jetsmarter.com

