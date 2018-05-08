JetSmarter Expands its Shared Private Flight Service to Major Texas Markets

The flight schedule between Dallas, Austin and Houston are as follows:

Dallas to Austin

to Mondays @ 7:30 AM



Fridays @ 4:00 PM

Austin to Dallas

to Mondays @ 9:00 AM



Fridays @ 5:30 AM

Dallas to Houston

to Tuesdays & Thursdays @ 8:00 AM

Houston to Dallas

to Tuesdays & Thursdays @ 5:00 PM

"We're excited to introduce our new flight services between Dallas, Austin and Houston to our members, giving them access to major commercial and cultural hubs within the Texas region," said Sergey Petrossov, Founder and CEO of JetSmarter. "One of JetSmarter's primary goals is to cater to our customer's needs, and through popular demand, we're offering these new routes in hopes to make business and leisure travel much easier, and fun again."

Currently, JetSmarter's shared private flights are available across the United States in cities including New York, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Atlanta, Scottsdale, and Dallas. Flights are also available throughout Europe and the Middle East.

Reservations for these new routes from Dallas can be made through the JetSmarter app, available for iOS and Android devices. For more information on JetSmarter or to become a member, visit www.jetsmarter.com.

About JetSmarter

Yesterday's flyers settled for expensive brokers, inefficient jet cards, and crowded airport terminals. JetSmarter created a fresh alternative by introducing the sharing economy to private aviation. We give members the flexibility to create flights on their own time or find seats on flights created by fellow members – all with the year-round reliability, efficiency, and service that are synonymous with flying private. Our 14,000+ global member community includes leaders in business, sports, entertainment, and culture, as well as savvy travelers who refuse to settle. JetSmarter has essentially redefined the entire industry with one, clear mission: to reimagine aviation as it was meant to be.

JetSmarter does not own or operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by FAA-licensed and DOT-registered air carriers. For more information, visit jetsmarter.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jetsmarter-expands-its-shared-private-flight-service-to-major-texas-markets-300643285.html

SOURCE JetSmarter

Related Links

http://www.jetsmarter.com

