Jetstream Venture Fund Announces First Investment, Backing Carbogenesis in Exclusive Private Secondary Deal

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetstream Venture Fund, an innovative interval fund expanding access to venture-style investing, announced today its first portfolio investment: an exclusive private secondary position in Carbogenesis, a breakthrough clean technology company developing next-generation processes to convert natural gas and carbon dioxide into high-value industrial chemicals.

The investment marks a milestone for Jetstream and underscores the fund's strategy of providing investors access to high-quality, hard-to-reach opportunities that are typically unavailable outside elite venture networks. The Carbogenesis transaction was sourced through Jetstream's proprietary relationships and represents the type of differentiated deal flow the fund was created to deliver.

Carbogenesis has developed a proprietary plasma-enabled chemical manufacturing platform designed to dramatically improve the efficiency and economics of producing syngas and downstream products such as methanol, hydrogen, carbon monoxide, and sustainable aviation fuel. Unlike traditional carbon capture approaches that rely heavily on subsidies, Carbogenesis focuses on carbon utilization, converting CO₂ into commercially valuable outputs with strong market demand.

"This investment reflects exactly what Jetstream was built to do," said Doug Sylvester, General Partner at Jetstream Venture Fund. "Private secondary opportunities like this are rarely accessible to individual investors. Through Jetstream, we're opening the door to transformative companies with near-term catalysts and long-term upside—while continuing to evaluate a robust pipeline of opportunities across health tech, medtech, biotech, and adjacent innovation sectors."

Jetstream's leadership team brings deep operational and investing experience, with a particular focus on regulated and technically complex industries. While the fund is sector-agnostic by design, its principals have decades of experience identifying and scaling companies at the intersection of science, healthcare, and commercialization.

The Carbogenesis investment also signals Jetstream's broader ambition: to deploy capital strategically while spotlighting innovative companies poised to address global challenges, from energy efficiency to sustainability, through market-driven solutions.

"This is just the beginning," Sylvester added. "As Jetstream continues to grow, our goal is to consistently deliver curated, institutional-quality opportunities that most investors simply can't access elsewhere."

About Jetstream Venture Fund

Jetstream Venture Fund is an interval fund managed by Xcellerant Ventures and Sweater Industries LLC, that seeks to provide investors access to early-stage, high-growth companies with lower minimums and no carried interest. Jetstream is one of the first funds of its kind, bringing venture-style investing opportunities to a wider professional audience. Back-end administration is provided by Sweater Ventures, a ground-breaking turnkey fund management company. www.jvf.vc.

About Carbogenesis

Carbogenesis is a clean technology company developing advanced plasma-based chemical manufacturing systems that enable the efficient conversion of natural gas and carbon dioxide into valuable industrial products. The company's platform aims to reduce carbon intensity while improving economics across multiple large-scale chemical markets.

Disclosure

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund and can be obtained by visiting https://www.jvf.vc . Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

