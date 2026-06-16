Jetstream Venture Fund Secures Position in Rejuvenate Bio, Investing Alongside Industry Giant Merck

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetstream Venture Fund (Jetstream), an innovative interval fund dedicated to opening access to institutional-grade deal flow for a wider mainstream audience, today announced it has established an investment interest in Rejuvenate Bio.

This strategic move allows Jetstream to secure early-stage positioning alongside top-of-industry heavyweights, including pharmaceutical giant Merck Animal Health, VCapital, and Digitalis. By locking in this deal, Jetstream delivers on its core mission: giving everyday retail investors a seat at venture capital's most exclusive tables. The fund provides unique, high-upside opportunities normally restricted to institutional insiders or vetted private equity elites.

Groundbreaking Longevity Science

Spun out of the pioneering Harvard Medical School laboratory of Dr. George Church, Rejuvenate Bio is dedicated to shifting chronic disease treatment from reactive symptom management to cellular-level resolution. Utilizing a proprietary, non-genome-editing gene therapy platform, the biotechnology company develops groundbreaking, single-dose treatments that provide lifelong, systemic benefits.

Its current pipeline addresses high-prevalence chronic conditions including heart failure, metabolic disease, and age-related mutations. The company's lead human program (RJB-0402) targets a life-threatening inherited heart condition, while its animal health divisions de-risk human development and generate near-term revenue through strategic commercial partnerships.

"Securing early-stage access to a category-defining startups that are backed by Merck's capital and validation is a textbook example of how Jetstream unlocks deal flow that was traditionally reserved for institutional-grade investors," said Doug Sylvester, Portfolio Manager at Jetstream.

Unlocking the Venture Ecosystem

While traditional venture capital firms lock out the public with million-dollar minimums and high carried interest fees, Jetstream offers an innovative regulatory pathway. As an interval fund, it features lower investment minimums, no carried interest, and structured transparency, including increasing daily Net Asset Value (NAV) reporting frequencies as its early-stage portfolio matures.

"Entering a disruptive biotechnology company during its Series A window offers exponentially higher return potential than waiting to buy post-IPO equities," added James Mago, Portfolio Strategy lead at Jetstream. "We are proud to give individual investors direct, ground-floor access to the future of longevity science."

About Jetstream Venture Fund

Jetstream Venture Fund is an interval fund managed by Xcellerant Ventures and Sweater Industries LLC, seeking to provide investors access to high-growth companies with lower minimums and no carried interest. To learn more or view current portfolio data, visit https://www.jvf.vc.

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Media Contact: Dawson Fearnow, MMPR Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE Jetstream Venture Fund