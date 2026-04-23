Jetstream Venture Fund Establishes Interest in Shield AI, Advancing its "Future of Air and Space" Portfolio

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetstream Venture Fund (Jetstream), an innovative interval fund designed to expand access to venture-style investing for a wider mainstream audience, today announced it has established an interest in Shield AI, a defense technology company building AI-powered autonomous aircraft.

This strategic investment advances Jetstream's focus on next-generation technologies that enable autonomous, intelligent systems across critical industries. By linking Shield AI alongside existing high-profile investments like SpaceX, Jetstream aims to aggressively position the fund to capitalize on the rapidly expanding $630 billion space and air economy.

Addressing Modern Defense Needs

Founded in 2015, Shield AI—valued at $12.7 billion as of March 2026—addresses a critical vulnerability in modern defense operations: reliance on traditional navigation systems.

Shield AI's core product, Hivemind, is an AI pilot enabling drones and aircraft to operate fully autonomously in GPS- and communications-denied environments. The software has already flown six different aircraft, including the V-BAT drone and an F-16 fighter jet, and is actively deployed with the U.S. military and its allies.

"What differentiates Shield AI is the fusion of advanced autonomy software with proven operational systems," said Mike Shufeldt, Portfolio Manager at Jetstream. "AI that can function independently in real-world conditions, not just controlled simulations, marks a step-change in modern defense infrastructure."

The Shift Toward True Autonomy

Unlike traditional hardware-focused defense programs, Shield AI integrates autonomy software directly into operational systems, allowing for real-time decision-making without continuous human input. As contested airspace makes AI pilots a strategic priority, Jetstream's interest in Shield AI reflects its commitment to backing category leaders in autonomous aviation and aerospace technology.

About Jetstream Venture Fund Jetstream Venture Fund is an interval fund managed by Xcellerant Ventures and Sweater Industries LLC, seeking to provide investors access to high-growth companies with lower minimums and no carried interest. Visit https://www.jvf.vc.

Learn more about Jetstream Venture Fund's previous investments. Or schedule a call with one of Jetstream's Portfolio Managers.

Disclosure: Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Jetstream Venture Fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund and can be obtained by visiting https://www.jvf.vc. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Past performance is no guarantee of future results, and there is no guarantee that any investment made by the Fund will meet expectations or be profitable.

Media Contact: Dawson Fearnow, MMPR Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE Jetstream Venture Fund