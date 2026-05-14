Jetstream Venture Fund Invests in Wonderlab Bio, Expanding its High-Growth HealthTech Portfolio

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancing its commitment to high-growth innovation, Jetstream Venture Fund announced an investment in Wonderlab Bio, a pioneer in off-the-shelf cell therapies, further expanding everyday investors' access to elite venture opportunities. This strategic investment highlights Jetstream's commitment to backing transformative technologies across multiple sectors, positioning Wonderlab Bio's groundbreaking regenerative medicine alongside the fund's existing investments in aerospace (SpaceX) and artificial intelligence (Shield AI).

Revolutionizing Cell Therapy

Based in Boston, Wonderlab Bio is addressing a massive gap in regenerative medicine. Current cell therapies are patient-specific, cost between $50,000 and $500,000, and often trigger immune rejection—limiting their use to life-threatening conditions.

Wonderlab Bio engineers living cells into accessible medicines using a proprietary bank of iPSCs (induced pluripotent stem cells) sourced from HLA-homozygous "super donors". Because these donors' immune profiles match broad patient populations, the therapies are naturally accepted by the body without the need for systemic immunosuppression.

"Wonderlab's approach to HLA-matching is a complete paradigm shift for treating chronic conditions," said Chris Yoo, Portfolio Manager at Jetstream. "By removing the need for immunosuppression and drastically lowering manufacturing costs, they are unlocking the potential of cell therapy for tens of millions of patients who currently have no regenerative options."

Targeting Osteoarthritis and Beyond

Wonderlab Bio's lead program focuses on knee osteoarthritis, a condition affecting 32.5 million Americans and currently lacking any FDA-approved cell therapy. Their injectable, iPSC-derived chondrocyte therapy targets cartilage regeneration without surgery, at a projected price point below the cost of a traditional joint replacement.

The company's platform is already demonstrating significant traction, backed by preclinical animal studies showing cartilage repair and inclusion in a $42 million ARPA-H federal program supporting regenerative medicine. Wonderlab's super donor bank currently covers over 90% of the U.S. population, laying the groundwork for future applications in cardiac disease and neurodegeneration.

About Jetstream Venture Fund Jetstream Venture Fund is an interval fund managed by Xcellerant Ventures and Sweater Industries LLC, seeking to provide investors access to high-growth companies with lower minimums and no carried interest. Visit https://www.jvf.vc.

Disclosure: Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. The prospectus contains this information and can be obtained by visiting https://www.jvf.vc. Please read carefully before investing.

Media contact: Dawson Fearnow, [email protected]

SOURCE Jetstream Venture Fund