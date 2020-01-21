JetSuite And JSX Earn Top Marks In 2020 Corporate Equality Index

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation companies JetSuite, a leading private charter operator, and JSX, a hop-on jet service revolutionizing short haul travel with daily flights from private terminals, proudly announced that they received a score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) , the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

"Receiving a perfect score for our LGBTQ inclusive workplace policies, practices and benefits from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index is one of the great honors of my 30+ year career in aviation," stated Alex Wilcox, CEO of JetSuite and JSX. "We are always looking for passionate individuals from varied backgrounds to join our team, and we believe that our dedication to diversity and inclusion makes us well-rounded leaders in aviation and provides us with a distinct advantage in serving our diverse customers."

The results of this year's CEI showcase how 1059 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. JetSuite and JSX's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

"Traditionally, our industry has been slow to appreciate the differences that unite both our crewmembers and our customer base," added Kevin Horan, Vice President of Corporate Soul. "I am proud to be part of two exemplary brands, which foster an inclusive work environment that not only respects, but values all crew members equally."

JetSuite's President, Stephanie Chung, who spoke at The National Gay Pilots Association (NGPA) Industry Expo in 2019, commended the organization's efforts and affirmed the companies' dedication to LGBTQ representation in the workplace, stating, "on behalf of JetSuite and JSX, we are so proud to stand here with you, to support you and to run alongside you."

The CEI rates companies and top law firms on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories:

Non-discrimination policies

Employment benefits

Demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion

Public commitment to LGBTQ equality

Responsible citizenship

The full report, is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

ABOUT JETSUITE

Celebrating over ten years of operation in 2020, JetSuite is a leader in private aviation, providing flying that moves the soul through individualized service, distinctive amenities, a fleet of state-of-the-art jets, and the friendliest and most knowledgeable pilots in the industry. JetSuite was ranked number one in more categories than any other company in Business Jet Traveler's 8th Annual Readers' Choice Survey in 2018, taking the top spot for customer service. Safety is paramount and JetSuite is ARG/US PLATINUM, the highest rating achievable in civil aviation, and an accolade bestowed on fewer than 5% of charter operators nationwide. JetSuite is dedicated to a better way forward, moving people — and the industry — into new, uncharted territories. It's where the spirit of hospitality takes flight. For information please visit www.jetsuite.com .

ABOUT JSX

Founded in 2016, JSX is a hop-on jet service that's faster on the ground, more comfortable in the air and competitively priced with flights starting from $89 each way. JSX flies more than 2,000 monthly flights and focuses on connecting highly desirable business and leisure markets within 500 miles which means customers can save up to two hours each time they fly by avoiding crowded airports and long drives. JSX offers many industry-leading features including:

Arrive just 20 minutes before the flight from private jet terminals with no long check-in lines or waiting at crowded gates;

A quick, effortless security screening process;

Valet parking and comfortable lounges with free WiFi and drinks;

A bright, spacious, modern cabin interior, featuring:

30 comfortable leather seats, each with legroom comparable to domestic airlines' first-class service;



Power outlets at every row; (high-speed internet service is set to launch in 2020);

Free amenities for all customers including two checked bags, drinks, snacks, and complimentary cocktails inflight;

Small dogs and cats permitted to fly under seat at no charge and medium or large sized dogs can fly in cabin at the cost of a regular ticket.

Deplaning and baggage retrieval within minutes of arrival.

JSX flights may be booked directly through www.jsx.com or through codeshare partner JetBlue on multiple online travel sites. TrueBlue members may earn points on JSX flights.

JSX's updated Embraer 135 and 145 jets may also be chartered for group trips, corporate events or other travel. For a custom quote, contact 800-iFLYJSX.

ABOUT HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN FOUNDATION

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

