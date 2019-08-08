JetSuiteX Debuts New Brand Identity "JSX" And Launches Ad Campaign Redefining Its Category Of Air Travel As "Hop-On Jet Service"

Wilcox, co-founder and CEO of the newly minted JSX, has long challenged paradigms in commercial aviation by spearheading early improvements such as all-leather economy seats with built-in LiveTV systems at JetBlue, where he was a founding executive. His decision to launch JSX came after witnessing increased demand for short-distance private flights at sister brand JetSuite. Intrigued by the investment customers were making in their most precious commodity, time, combined with the 30-percent decrease in capacity on flights under 500 miles by major carriers over the past decade, Wilcox set out to create a service where travelers could eliminate the traditional airport hassle and on-the-ground wait time for short-haul flights, saving up to two hours on each round trip. The brand made a new type of travel experience accessible to the everyday air traveler with fares starting from $89 each way.

Continuing this legacy of innovation and simplicity, the refreshed brand today debuts under a simplified moniker – JSX – while redefining its transportation category as "hop-on jet service" to more clearly articulate the niche it has carved in the industry. JSX offers a new way to travel that is effortless and enjoyable for more people.

"Because commercial flying is such drudgery, the notion of joy in flying or hopping on a jet is a foreign concept to so many business and leisure travelers. We have created a model at JSX that fuses the best of the commercial experience, meaning accessibility and cost efficiency, with the best of private flying which is ease, time efficiency and an elevated experience," said Wilcox. "As we continue to grow, it's important we not only distinguish ourselves uniquely as a brand, but as a new type of travel solution that is focused on creating 'Joyful, Simple Xperiences' every time you fly – and which is now clearly reflected in our new name 'JSX'."

To this end, JSX enlisted a stable of creative forces to reimagine the company as it rapidly expands, including Paul Wylde, venerated founder and creative director of paulwylde, and award-winning creative agency Eleven, Inc.

Wylde's firm, based in the Bay Area and Seattle, spearheaded the re-naming strategy and designed the new brand identity system. "The concept behind the new JSX logo was to craft a symbol that was elegant, timeless and confident, yet modern – representing the courage, innovation and accessibility of the brand," said Wylde. "The X has connotations of flight, movement and precision – conveying the operational excellence and commitment to service that is inherent with the brand."

San Francisco-based Eleven, Inc. was tasked with developing the brand strategy and positioning platform and creating and deploying a new ad campaign across multiple channels including digital advertising, out-of-home, and digital video.

"Once you experience the waitlessness of flying JSX, you realize just how archaic, process-laden and inhumane commercial flying has become. It's always rewarding to work with a challenger brand to bring a truly differentiated offering to life. Finally, an air travel experience that respects its customers' time and treats them with humanity," said Ted Bluey, Creative Director at Eleven. "In addition to the brand positioning platform and multi-channel design, we created a campaign to drive home the promise of ease and time savings. We wrapped it all up with a simple yet profound prompt: hop on."

While the look and feel of the brand, along with its name, have evolved, all of JSX's most coveted attributes – the quick airport experience and the standard amenities traditionally reserved for business and first-class travelers – will remain. Every flight offers spacious, soundproofed interiors, complimentary premium cocktails, and at least 36 inches of legroom. Aircraft are currently equipped with power outlets at each row, and high-speed Wi-Fi is set to roll out across the full JSX fleet of Embraer 135 and 145 aircraft in 2020 — in partnership with SmartSky Networks, a new in-flight WiFi provider.

The new ad campaign, debuting across multiple digital channels today including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Kayak, illustrates the joyful experience of walking up, and hopping on, to an aircraft – something many modern-day travelers have never experienced. The video, created and shot by award-winning director Anton Visser, takes a cinematic approach to the time saving aspect of JSX through humorous vignettes of everyday people enjoying their extra time leading up to their flight. A two-hour video dubbed "The Longest Goodbye" will also soon debut on YouTube and shows the funny – and very ordinary – interaction of a couple using their two extra hours to say goodbye before a JSX flight.

For additional information and to purchase tickets visit jsx.com. Tickets are available for booking through November 13, 2019.

ABOUT JSX

Founded in 2016, JSX is a hop-on jet service that's faster on the ground, more comfortable in the air and competitively priced with flights starting from $89 each way. JSX flies more than 330 weekly flights and focuses on connecting highly desirable business and leisure markets within 500 miles which means customers can save up to two hours each time they fly by avoiding crowded airports and long drives. JSX offers many industry-leading features including:

Arriving up to 20 minutes before the flight from private jet terminals with no long check-in lines or waiting at crowded gates;

A quick, effortless security screening process that far exceeds TSA requirements;

Valet parking and beautifully appointed lounges with free WiFi, snacks and drinks;

A bright, spacious, modern cabin interior, featuring:

30 comfortable leather seats, each with legroom comparable to domestic airlines' first-class service;



Power outlets at every row; (high-speed internet service is set to launch in early 2020);

Free amenities for all customers including two checked bags, pets, drinks, snacks, and complimentary cocktails inflight;

Deplaning and baggage retrieval within minutes of arrival.

JSX flights may be booked directly through www.jsx.com or through codeshare partner JetBlue on multiple online travel sites. TrueBlue members may earn points on JSX flights.

JSX, a sister company to private jet charter company JetSuite, currently serves six destinations daily from Burbank (BUR), Orange County (SNA), Oakland (OAK), East Bay/Napa/Concord (CCR), Las Vegas (LAS), Seattle-Boeing Field (BFI) and offers seasonal service and pop-up service. Flights from Phoenix (PHX) to Burbank will launch on August 30 and Phoenix to Las Vegas on September 12.

JSX's luxuriously appointed Embraer jets may also be chartered for group trips, corporate events or other travel. For a custom quote, contact 800-iFLYJSX.

ABOUT paulwylde

paulwylde is a boutique brand, innovation and design consultancy with studios located in The Bay Area of San Francisco and Seattle. The team has the privilege of supporting some of the world's leading airline, hospitality, aviation and IT companies, using creativity to solve commercial challenges. The team works across research, strategy, experience and service design and has led many groundbreaking innovations for companies including JetBlue, Air Canada, Hawaiian Airlines, Hilton Worldwide, The Boeing Company and Panasonic.

ABOUT Eleven

Eleven is a creative agency in San Francisco that sits at the intersection of branding, advertising, design, and media. Eleven's approach translates business, brand and product strategy into design experiences, creative content, and social conversations that connect with and surround the consumer. Eleven's culture and process is influenced by the tech industry of the Bay Area, and clients span early to late stage startups as well as established brands such as Google, Apple, Dignity Health, Visa, Chevrolet, Electrify America, Getaround, Stockwell, SurveyMonkey, Western Governors University, Kleiner Perkins, and E&J Gallo. In 2017, Eleven was recognized as Advertising Age's Silver Small Agency of the Year in the U.S. In 2018, Eleven was named Advertising Age's West Coast Silver Agency of the Year and was awarded the honor of B-to-B Campaign of the Year for their NCAA work with Google Cloud.

