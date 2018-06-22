JetSuiteX Three-Day Flash Sale Takes Off Between Reno And Oakland

JetSuiteX recently introduced semi-private flights between Atlantic Aviation, at Reno-Tahoe International Airport, and its own private lounge at Oakland International Airport. Tech mavens and weekend vacationers can now avoid long security lines, cattle-call boarding and baggage claim crowds when they fly between these private terminals, all for a price comparable to (and for a few days better than!) commercial. Tickets can be purchased only at JetSuiteX.com.

"JetSuiteX is delighted to help the Reno community experience semi-private travel for such an amazing price, and to help the community in the process," said Alex Wilcox, founder and CEO of JetSuiteX. "For so many of our customers, time is money, and we're proud to help them arrive at their destinations faster and more comfortably than ever before when they travel aboard JetSuiteX. We also are delighted to assist our friends at Angel Flight West in their mission to help get patients to much-needed medical treatment."

JetSuiteX enables customers to save more than an hour door-to-door by combining the benefits of the private ground experience – arriving just 15-20 minutes before departure and avoiding lines, waiting, cattle calls and baggage carousels – with the scheduled service, affordable price and by-the-seat booking of commercial air travel. JetSuiteX currently services the rest of the San Francisco Bay and other West Coast destinations, with flights between Concord/East Bay (CCR), Oakland(OAK), Burbank (BUR), Orange County (SNA) and Las Vegas (LAS).

The new service will connect Oakland from Reno with daily round-trips every day except Saturday. Up to date schedules can be found at JetSuiteX.com. All-in ticket prices regularly start in the market at $99 each way, including up to two pieces of baggage (up to 50lbs total weight), business class-style leg room and complimentary cocktails and snacks on-board and in the waiting lounge.

About JetSuiteX

JetSuiteX began offering semi-private service in April 2016 with regular flights between select West Coast markets. JetSuiteX provides the speed and comfort associated with private jet travel but for the price of a traditional airline seat, including:

Flight departures from private jet terminals so the experience is faster and more comfortable, with no airport terminal delays, security lines, waiting for gates or long walks through terminals;

30 seat regional jets, each with legroom comparable to domestic airlines' business class service;

Free seat assignments with power at every seat;

A spacious, soundproofed cabin interior covered in soft leather, and

Free drinks and snacks.

JetSuiteX's luxuriously appointed E-135 jets can also be chartered for group trips, corporate events or other travel. For a custom quote, contact JetSuiteX at 800-IFlyJSX.

For information, please visit www.JetSuiteX.com.

* Prices valid on select seats and flights purchased through June 27, 2018 for travel through September 30, 2018, subject to capacity controls, while supplies last. Prices vary by day of the week and advanced purchase required. Not valid on prior purchases. JetSuiteX reserves the right to make changes, corrections, cancellations and/or improvements to the information provided in this promotion, and to the products and programs described in this promotion at any time without notice.

