JetSuiteX To Launch Its Acclaimed Air Service At Seattle's Boeing Field This Summer

The announcement coincides with the celebration of JetSuiteX's third anniversary of providing simple, reliable, and joyful air travel that has won over legions of loyal fans. The addition of service to Seattle extends JetSuiteX's route network to six destinations including Orange County (SNA), Las Vegas (LAS), Concord/East Bay (CCR), Oakland (OAK) and Burbank (BUR), as well as Coachella Valley/Thermal (TRM) and Mammoth (MMH) seasonally.

"In 2016, we set out to create an entirely new air travel experience designed to make flying short distances faster, easier and more enjoyable," said Alex Wilcox, Co-Founder and CEO of JetSuiteX. "Travelers between Seattle and the Bay Area can now shave valuable time off the trip by flying from the conveniently-located Boeing Field while experiencing JetSuiteX's unparalleled efficiency and customer service."

JetSuiteX saves its customers up to an hour on each end of the trip by flying out of private terminals on spacious, comfortable 30-seat Embraer 135 aircraft while bypassing the long lines, crowds, and hassles associated with major airports. With JetSuiteX, passengers arrive at a private terminal just 20 minutes before their flight and can enjoy complimentary snacks and beverages (including cocktails while in-flight), 36 inches of leg room and up to three pieces of complimentary checked baggage.

Tickets can be purchased by going to www.jetsuitex.com and are currently available for purchase through August 31, 2019.

About JetSuiteX

Founded in 2016, JetSuiteX provides simple, reliable and joyful air travel that's faster on the ground, more comfortable in the air and competitively priced with flights starting from $59 each way.

With JetSuiteX, customers arrive just 20 minutes before departure at private terminals near major city centers and skip all the lines and hassles associated with crowded airports. JetSuiteX offers many industry-leading features including:

Flight departures from private jet terminals so the experience is faster and more comfortable, with no airport terminal delays, security lines, waiting for gates or long walks through terminals;

30-seat jets, each with legroom comparable to domestic airlines' business class service;

Free inflight messaging, with power outlets at every row;

A quick, effortless security screening process that meets and exceeds TSA requirements;

A bright, spacious, soundproofed cabin interior, and

Free drinks and snacks.

JetSuiteX flies 330 weekly scheduled flights and focuses on connecting highly desirable business and leisure markets within 500 miles which means customers can save up to two hours each time they fly by avoiding crowded airports and long drives.

JetSuiteX currently serves five destinations daily from Burbank, Orange County, Oakland, Concord, Las Vegas and seasonal service to Mammoth and Coachella Valley. Service from Seattle's King County International Airport-Boeing Field (BFI) service to Oakland will begin on July 1, 2019.

JetSuiteX's luxuriously appointed E-135 jets may also be chartered for group trips, corporate events or other travel. For a custom quote, contact JetSuiteX at 800-IFlyJSX.

