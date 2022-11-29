JetSweep Achieves AWS Migration Competency Status

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JetSweep, an Advanced AWS Partner, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency status. This designation recognizes that JetSweep provides deep expertise to help customer's move successfully to AWS, through all phases of complex migration projects, discovery, planning, migration, and operations.

Achieving the AWS Migration Competency differentiates JetSweep as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on Migration Delivery. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

Over the last several years, JetSweep has continued to grow and expand its service delivery capabilities and we could not be prouder of the entire JetSweep team," said Chris Barbanti, CEO. "This is another step in the consistent, sustainable growth that will provide outstanding AWS Migrations and Managed Services to the JetSweep customer base."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About JetSweep - JetSweep is a cloud consulting firm and Advanced AWS Partner. We believe in fully immersing ourselves within our customers' organizations to evolve with their team's priorities and vision. We provide customers with collaborative partnerships, technical excellence, and straightforward cloud experiences.

