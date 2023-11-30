JetSweep Achieves the AWS Resilience Competency

News provided by

JetSweep

30 Nov, 2023, 09:53 ET

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JetSweep announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Resilience Services Competency in the Resilience Recovery category. This specialization recognizes JetSweep as an AWS Partner that provides validated solutions to help customers improve their critical systems availability and resilience posture using AWS Resilience Services. As each customer and their critical workloads have unique availability requirements, AWS Resilience Competency Partners provide tailored guidance and solutions to achieve the highest system uptime needs. Trust in AWS Resilience Competency Partners to deliver top-notch services that meet your organization's resilience needs in today's dynamic business landscape.

Complex systems are susceptible to a variety of failures, both small and large, throughout their lifespan, including code deployment issues, infrastructure problems, data and state failures, and natural disasters. As a result, organizations must plan for and expect system failures, and design their systems to withstand and recover from failures with minimal impact to end users. Remote teams, distributed systems, and frequent releases further highlight the need for increased resilience in today's business environment.

Achieving the AWS Resilience Competency in the Resilience Recovery category differentiates JetSweep as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success supporting customers' resilience goals. JetSweep is equipped to handle resilience related application challenges, especially as expectations from customers shift towards an 'always on, always available' mindset. AWS Resilience Competency Partner JetSweep provides professional consulting and engineering services that are validated by AWS experts in the Resiliency Recovery category. This standardized approach allows customers to achieve their resilience goals in the cloud with the expert assistance of AWS Resilience Competency Partners.

JetSweep's specialization in Resilience Recovery stems from our longstanding support of the AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery (AWS DRS) team. JetSweep contributed to the development of a scripted process that enables easier, more frequent testing of AWS DRS. JetSweep offers Disaster Recovery services leveraging AWS DRS.

"We are so honored to have been chosen to participate in the launch of this new AWS Competency designation," said Chris Barbanti, Founder and CEO at JetSweep. "Customers entrusting us to protect their most critical assets is something we never take it lightly. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, deep knowledge, and strong relationships that our team of solution architects brings to the table with every customer."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About JetSweep - JetSweep is a cloud consulting firm, AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, and AWS Managed Services Provider (MSP). We believe in fully immersing ourselves within our customers' organizations to evolve with their team's priorities and vision. We provide customers with collaborative partnerships, technical excellence, and straightforward cloud experiences.

Media Contact: 
Katherine Desrochers
978-758-1302
[email protected] 

SOURCE JetSweep

