JetSweep and SynchroNet Team Up to Accelerate Cloud Adoption for a Local Organization

Over the last year, JetSweep and SynchroNet have teamed up to deliver solutions including a fully managed service for the deployment and ongoing support of Amazon WorkSpaces to clients. By leveraging its combined expertise and best practices of AWS deployments, JetSweep and SynchroNet have designed a simple Proof of Concept to Production offering to help customers achieve their desired business outcomes more quickly.

As part of a broad portfolio of IT and Data Analytics services, the JetSweep/SynchroNet team can help customers plan and execute the migration of a variety of workloads to AWS, from Virtualized Servers to Desktop-as-a-Service, to optimize their use, cost, and adoption of AWS. Running applications on AWS helps organizations move faster, operate more securely, and save substantial costs; all while benefitting from the scale and performance of the cloud.

"Developing a relationship with SynchroNet has been exactly what the doctor ordered," said Chris Barbanti, CEO of JetSweep. "Most of our clients, frankly, do not want to manage desktops, and our partnership with SynchroNet enables a smooth delivery of virtual desktops via Amazon WorkSpaces."

"What we are most excited about is working with JetSweep on these types of engagements that truly benefits the customer from our combined capabilities. It allows us each to excel at what we are best at, better together," said SynchroNet CEO Darin Cook.

JetSweep and SynchroNet are now offering an Amazon WorkSpaces Assessment designed to tailor a POC for interested clients. Please see http://jetsweep.co/jetsweep-aws-workshop-series/ or reach out to Chris Barbanti cbarbanti@jetsweep.co 617.308.7297.

About JetSweep



JetSweep (http://www.jetsweep.co) is a Strategic Cloud and Analytics organization that provides transformative business and technology solutions to our clients in the areas of CloudEnablement, Cloud Management, DB Migration, Business Analytics, Modernized Data Architectures, Big Data, IoT (Internet of Things), Streaming and Machine Learning (ML).

About SynchroNet



SynchroNet is hyper-focused on Amazon Web Services (AWS) End User Computing (AWS EUC) solutions, including Amazon WorkSpaces, Amazon AppStream 2.0 and Amazon WorkDocs. SynchroNet has built out proven platforms, products and services to assist with validation, migration, automation, and ongoing operational support of the AWS EUC suite in multiple enterprise environments. They align people, process and partners with the right technology by leveraging AWS EUC solutions and related Serverless solutions in the areas most beneficial to customers and partners across North America.

