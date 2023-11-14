Jetty Extends the Positive Rent Payment Pilot with Fannie Mae

News provided by

Jetty

14 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Jetty Credit will continue to offer rent reporting services to select owner-operators through the end of 2024 through Fannie Mae's Multifamily Positive Rent Payment Pilot

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetty, the financial services company on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and flexible, today announced the extension of its work with Fannie Mae to give renters more opportunities to establish or improve their credit history with Jetty Credit, a service that reports rent payments to all three credit bureaus.

As part of the extension and to encourage adoption of Fannie Mae's Positive Rent Payment pilot, Fannie Mae is offering more multifamily property owner-operators the opportunity to participate through December 2024 by collecting and disseminating rent payment data for a 12-month period. The program, which launched in late 2022, aims to alleviate the financial challenges renters face and position them for a brighter financial future by rewarding consistent and on-time rent payments. It also strives to make rent reporting more widely available at Multifamily properties.

"Jetty Credit gives renters the opportunity to build and improve credit for the rent they're already paying," said Mike Rudoy, Jetty's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Working with Fannie Mae to offer Jetty Credit as a part of our existing financial platform has allowed us to reach a wider audience of renters, and we're delighted to extend our partnership."

Alongside the Fannie Mae pilot, Jetty will continue to offer Jetty Credit across its entire partner network, as well as the broader property ecosystem.

About Jetty
Jetty is the financial services platform on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and flexible. Jetty's integrated suite of products helps property managers increase lease conversions, improve resident retention, reduce bad debt, and boost NOI. For renters, Jetty decreases the financial burden of moving into a new home and offers greater flexibility with how and when to pay rent. To learn more about Jetty, visit jetty.com.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. They enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make home buying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Jetty Media Contact
Kayla Kirby
[email protected]

Fannie Mae Media Contact
Trish DaCosta
619-990-9130

SOURCE Jetty

