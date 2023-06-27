Jetty Extracts Expands Into Colorado

Jetty Extracts

27 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

Vape technology innovator partners with Leiffa to bring California's #1 1g solventless vape to Colorado legacy market following recent expansion into New York

OAKLAND, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetty Extracts, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology, today continued to celebrate its 10th anniversary by expanding its award-winning Solventless product collection into its third U.S. market — Colorado. Jetty disrupts the legacy market as one of the only brands to offer a high-quality, flavorful one-gram Live Rosin Vape devoid of fillers and cutting agents. Following a recent launch in New York, California's #1 Solventless Vape will be available to Colorado consumers in a variety of strains, including Sour Mash (S) Red Delicious (S) El Pastel (S) Grape Cake (I) Food Fight (I), and Tally Ho (I).

Continue Reading
The Solventless product line is developed in partnership with Leiffa, an innovative cannabis cultivator, solventless extractor, and Colorado retailer. The inclusive cannabis cultivator uses science, technology and education to develop high-quality products for medical patients and recreational consumers throughout the Denver area. Leiffa and Jetty have a longstanding relationship and align in their commitment to exceeding standards and offering support for all cannabis consumers.

"As new markets grow and evolve, Colorado remains a leader in the cannabis industry," said Ron Gershoni, co-founder and chief executive officer of Jetty Extracts. "A strong local partner is imperative when bringing our products to a new market. Our relationship with Leiffa leadership spans two decades, and we are confident that Leiffa is the best company to bring our award-winning Solventless product line to Colorado. Following our recent expansion into New York, I am eager to achieve similar success in Colorado."

"Leiffa Brands is thrilled to announce our partnership with Jetty Extracts in Colorado, as both companies share a common vision of providing consumers with a wider range of solventless options" said Brandon Epley, co-founder and chief executive officer at Leiffa. "With a shared mission and aligned goals, Leiffa and Jetty Extracts have been inspiring each other to innovate within the solventless niche, driving forward our respective states' cannabis industries." Epley continued: "Together, we are dedicated to delivering unparalleled quality and exceptional experiences to cannabis enthusiasts in Colorado."

Jetty Extract's Solventless vapes are now available for purchase at Colorado dispensaries including Leiffa (2 Denver locations), Oasis (2 Denver locations), Rocky Road Aurora, and will become available at additional retailers in the coming months. Additional Jetty product lines will be rolled out in the latter half of 2023.

For wholesale inquiries, please contact Jetty Extracts at [email protected].

About Jetty Extracts
Founded in San Diego, CA, Jetty is one of the original players in cannabis extraction. Since its founding in 2013 Jetty has been obsessed with creating the safest, cleanest, and most flavorful products. In 2014, it launched one of the first vapes free from fillers and cutting agents. Today Jetty continues that legacy bringing its clean, minimally processed cannabis extracts to new audiences.

Mark Sinclair
[email protected]

