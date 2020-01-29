Jetty Partners with Cortland, Increasing Portfolio Protection

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetty , the financial services company on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and effortless for everyone, today announced its exclusive national partnership with Cortland , one of the largest apartment owners and operators in the United States with more than 60,000 units across Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

With Jetty as a partner, Cortland has doubled its protection per unit, while lowering move-in costs for its residents. Jetty's adoption rate speaks to its renter-friendly model, with the majority of residents opting for Jetty instead of a cash deposit at Cortland communities. The result is a measurably positive impact to both Cortland renters and its communities.

"At Cortland, we strive to find new ways to improve the resident experience, through every interaction with our brand," said Jonathan Kirn, Director of Ancillary Services at Cortland. "Jetty is a tool that provides our residents with an option for an easier, less stressful experience at leasing. We get a double benefit—in addition to an improved leasing process, our communities get meaningful, increased financial protection."

As a brand-focused, forward-thinking owner and operator, Cortland is at the forefront of resident experience and innovation. This partnership with Jetty marks a step towards complete removal of tedious, time-consuming practices like bank fees and escrow accounts that increase operational costs, while also improving the resident experience at leasing.

Jetty works with top property managers across the country to increase lease conversion rates, reduce bad debt, and streamline operations—thereby increasing net operating income. Partners include Greystar, LivCor, Related, Pinnacle, MG Properties, Trammell Crow, Griffis Residential, ZRS Management, and many more, representing more than one million units nationwide. Jetty's products are written on A-rated paper, and are admitted in 49 U.S. states and D.C, meaning they have been approved by each state's Department of Insurance, which provides additional consumer protections.

ABOUT CORTLAND

Cortland is a product-to-people, multifamily real estate investment, development, and management company headquartered in Atlanta. Cortland in-sources most of its multifamily development, design, construction, renovation, management, and ownership functions with the goal of providing its residents excellent, hospitality-driven living experiences. Cortland is invested in, directly or indirectly, and manages more than 180 apartment communities with over 60,000 homes in the US with regional offices in Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Orlando. Internationally, Cortland maintains a global materials sourcing office in Shanghai and a development platform in the UK. Cortland is a National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) Top 50 Owner and Manager and is ranked 6th among Atlanta's "Top 25 Largest Workplaces" (2019). For more information, please visit www.cortland.com.

ABOUT JETTY

Jetty is on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and effortless for everyone. As a financial services company, Jetty's solution helps property managers increase lease conversion, reduce bad debt, and streamline operations. For the renter, Jetty lowers the barrier to entry, saving residents thousands of dollars on move-in costs. Jetty is available nationwide, was founded by Mike Rudoy and Luke Cohler, and is headquartered in New York. To learn more about how Jetty can benefit your property, visit www.jetty.com.

