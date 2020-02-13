Jetty Partners with Largest Third Party Management Company for Campus Living

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetty , the financial services company on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and effortless for everyone, today announced its partnership with Asset Living , the largest third party property management company in the nation for campus living. Asset Living has implemented Student Housing Express , the first-ever platform designed to speed up and simplify the leasing process for student housing property managers with real-time underwriting.

In just five months since adopting Jetty, Asset Living's partnership has seen success nationwide, with thousands of students choosing Jetty as their cosigner at more than 130 properties in 30+ states. To date, Jetty has provided over $1.6 million in protection within the Asset Living portfolio.

"Jetty's flexible and scalable solution adds value to every applicant profile within our portfolio," said Julie Bonnin, Chief Operating Officer at Asset Living. "We've been impressed with the fast and widespread adoption of Jetty's offering, and we're excited to build on this momentum to get more qualified students into great housing."

By creating a flexible solution that meets the needs of diverse properties, Jetty can quickly, easily, and safely scale across any portfolio. With Asset Living specifically, students are opting to use Student Housing Express in place of a traditional guarantor even at the moment of lease renewal, an unexpected but welcome conversion moment.

The option to use Jetty's Student Housing Express gets qualified students in the door who may not have had access to a traditional guarantor, might not otherwise fulfill the financial requirements, or simply prefer not to share sensitive information. This helps the property site teams sign more leases faster, and increase retention at the time of renewal.

Jetty works with top property managers across the country to increase lease conversion rates, reduce bad debt, and streamline operations—thereby increasing net operating income. Partners include Greystar, LivCor, Related, Pinnacle, MG Properties, Cortland, Trammell Crow, Griffis Residential, and many more, representing more than one million units nationwide. Jetty's products are written on A-rated paper, and are admitted in 49 U.S. states and D.C, meaning they have been approved by each state's Department of Insurance, which provides additional consumer protections. Jetty is backed by Munich Re, the largest reinsurer in the world.

ABOUT ASSET LIVING

Founded in 1986, Asset Living ("Asset") is a Houston-based real estate management firm. With a growing portfolio that includes a multitude of properties across the nation, Asset provides services to a variety of clients that include property management, asset management, receivership, and investment services. Asset is a member of The Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM), and is recognized as an Accredited Management Organization (AMO). Asset Living presently manages a portfolio consisting of approximately 65,000 units and 140,000 beds.

ABOUT JETTY

Jetty is on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and effortless for everyone. As a financial services company, Jetty's solution helps property managers increase lease conversion, reduce bad debt, and streamline operations. For the renter, Jetty lowers the barrier to entry, saving residents thousands of dollars on move-in costs. Jetty is available nationwide, was founded by Mike Rudoy and Luke Cohler, and is headquartered in New York. To learn more about how Jetty can benefit your property, visit www.jetty.com .

