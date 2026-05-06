Jetty Raises Over $2 Million to Build Infrastructure for Reliable Agentic AI Applications

Backed by AQC Capital, Hidden Layers Capital, Mila, and strategic angel investors, Jetty enables AI agents to run, evaluate, and learn from their own mistakes in production.

MONTREAL, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - As companies deploy autonomous AI agents, what works in a demo often fails unexpectedly in production. Jetty builds the infrastructure layer to fix this, giving AI systems the ability to run end-to-end workflows, evaluate their own performance, and continuously improve.

"Enterprises need a way to deploy their models with the kind of audit trail required to build trust with their customers. Jetty is solving this critical pain point to allow AI to be reliably deployed." said Alex Shee with Mila Ventures.

Jetty announces its raise of over $2 million in pre-seed funding led by AQC Capital (David Dufresne) and Hidden Layers Capital (Therence Bois). Strategic investors include Akinox Inc. (Alex Dahl) and angel investors experienced in scaling AI systems at frontier labs like Google and Meta AI.

"Most AI systems today are still fragile - they work in isolation but break under real-world complexity," said Jonathan Lebensold, Founder and CEO of Jetty. "Jetty gives AI agents a mission, not just a prompt. By combining structured runbooks, isolated execution environments, and rigorous evaluation, we enable systems that can run, assess themselves, and iterate with a human in the loop until they meet a defined quality bar."

Doina Precup, Professor at McGill University and CIFAR AI Chair, agrees: "As AI systems become more autonomous, ensuring they behave reliably in complex environments becomes a central challenge. Jetty is building critical infrastructure that enables these systems to evaluate their own performance and improve over time; something that will be essential as agentic AI moves into real-world applications."

The funding will accelerate product development, expand the engineering team, and support traction with enterprise customers deploying agentic AI. The experienced operating team includes Roberto Cipriani, former CTO/COO of Paper, and Tracy Milner, COO, serial founder-CEO with inception to exit track record. This raise positions Jetty as a foundational layer for agentic AI infrastructure, helping organizations move to reliable, continuously improving systems they can trust at scale.

About Jetty

Jetty is building infrastructure for agentic AI workflows, enabling organizations to run autonomous AI systems in sandboxed environments, trace every decision from instruction to output, and apply rigorous evaluation loops that improve with every run.

SOURCE Jetty Solutions Inc