Jetvia Launches Cabo Jet Club, Revolutionizing Private Jet Travel to Cabo San Lucas

EL PASO, Texas, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetvia, the retail division of ATI Jet Inc, the largest jet charter operator in the Southwest, today announced the launch of Cabo Jet Club, an exclusive membership program offering unparalleled access to luxury private jet travel between the U.S./Canada and Cabo San Lucas at highly competitive rates.

Cabo Jet Club members will enjoy the luxury and convenience of Jetvia's fleet of Learjet 60 aircraft, known for their spacious cabins, Wi-Fi connectivity, and outstanding safety record. Cabo Jet Club represents a significant expansion of the company's service offerings, making private jet travel more accessible and affordable for frequent travelers to one of Mexico's most popular destinations.

"Cabo Jet Club is a game-changer for travelers who frequently visit Cabo San Lucas," said Lyle Byrum, CEO of Jetvia. "By combining our fleet of state-of-the-art Learjet 60s with exclusive membership benefits, we're able to offer an unmatched private aviation experience at surprisingly affordable rates."

Key features of the Cabo Jet Club membership include:

Discounted rates on private jet flights to and from Cabo San Lucas

Fixed hourly rates for four one-way flights for five years

Guaranteed availability with advanced notice

No airport fees, overnight charges, standby fees, or repositioning fees

No surcharges on peak days or holidays - no blackout dates

Personalized booking assistance and white-glove concierge services

"Our goal with Cabo Jet Club is to make the dream of private jet travel a reality for more people," added Byrum. "Members can now bypass long customs lines, enjoy drinks on the tarmac upon arrival, and be at their final destination in Cabo within 30 minutes of landing."

The launch of Cabo Jet Club follows Jetvia's recent introduction of innovative fractional ownership and financing programs, further solidifying the company's position as a leader in making private aviation more accessible.

Cabo Jet Club memberships are now available. For more information or to become a member, visit www.cabojetclub.com or contact [email protected].

About Jetvia

ATI Jet's Jetvia will be a leader in private aviation, with a fleet of state-of-the-art aircraft, a commitment to safety, and a passion for excellence, Jetvia provides an unparalleled level of service. Our experienced team ensures that every aspect of your journey is meticulously planned and executed, allowing you to travel with the utmost comfort and style. For more information, please visit at www.jetvia.com.

