Jetvia Launches New Fractional Ownership, In-House Financing Program

Program Will Expand Access to Private Aviation through down payment plans and competitive interest rates.

EL PASO, Texas, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetvia, the largest jet charter operator in the Southwest, is pleased to announce the launch of its innovative fractional ownership financing program. This new offering is designed to make private aviation more accessible by providing financing with just a 25% down payment and a competitive 5% interest rate. The in-house financing program aims to reduce the financial barriers to private jet ownership, empowering more customers to enjoy the luxury and convenience of private aviation.

"Our goal at Jetvia is to provide unparalleled access to private aviation through customized options for our customers," said Lyle Byrum, CEO of Jetvia. "This new in-house financing option makes it easier than ever for individuals to experience the benefits of private jet ownership."

Jetvia's program is available for a range of fractional shares, allowing customers to choose the ownership level that best suits their needs. The 25% down payment option breaks down entry barriers in the fractional ownership market, further establishing Jetvia as an industry innovator.

Jetvia is also introducing a new daily rate option in lieu of the traditional monthly management fee, providing significant savings for clients who frequently undertake longer flights. This innovative pricing model is particularly advantageous for those who fly legs exceeding two hours, offering them the flexibility to pay only when they fly, rather than committing to a fixed monthly fee. By aligning costs more closely with usage, Jetvia ensures that its clients receive the best possible value, reinforcing its commitment to delivering tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of private jet owners.

With nearly 40 years of experience, Jetvia has earned a reputation for safety, service, and reliability. The company operates the world's largest fleet of Learjet 60s, ensuring every flight meets the highest standards and exceeds customer expectations.

Jetvia's fractional ownership program also includes unique features such as guaranteed availability with 72-hour notice, no repositioning or overnight charges, and an industry-first guaranteed buyback program with a 50% repurchase price. The Learjet 60, Jetvia's exclusive aircraft, is renowned for its spacious cabin, Wi-Fi, interiors, and efficient fuel use, and outstanding safety record.

Even with financing, Jetvia customers can take advantage of the same depreciation benefits typically associated with full ownership, making the financing option both convenient and tax efficient. This feature further enhances the appeal of Jetvia's fractional ownership program, offering exceptional value to prospective owners.

ATI Jet's Jetvia will be a leader in private aviation, with a fleet of state-of-the-art aircraft, a commitment to safety, and a passion for excellence, Jetvia provides an unparalleled level of service.

For more information, please visit our new website at www.jetvia.com

