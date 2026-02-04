Veteran Leader with Expertise in Scaling Companies for Long Term Success

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JetZero announces the appointment of Scott Henry to the position of Chief Corporate Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Henry will be responsible for oversight of the functions that will enable JetZero to scale to meet the company's accelerating growth.

JetZero names Scott Henry Chief Corporate Officer

Mr. Henry is a global C-suite leader who operates at the intersection of strategy, capital, and enterprise execution. Over more than 30 years, he has helped scale and transform complex, high-growth companies. His leadership experience spans technology platforms, defense and autonomous systems, consumer electronics, gaming, media, and global hospitality. He is particularly experienced in guiding companies through major inflection points, including rapid scale-up, international expansion, complex capital raises, public market readiness, strategic transactions, and operational transformation.

"Scaling our company for the future is our biggest opportunity right now, and I can't think of a better leader to join our mission to reshape aviation than Scott," said Tom O'Leary, CEO and co-founder. "Scott joins the company as we advance in partnership with Northrop Grumman towards the first flight of our full-scale demonstrator of the next generation tanker for the U.S. Air Force next year and prepare for the groundbreaking of our North Carolina production facility."

"I'm incredibly excited to join JetZero at this moment in time," Mr. Henry said. "What the team in place has done to date is remarkable, and I look forward to helping JetZero usher in the next generation of aviation."

Mr. Henry has held senior executive roles at a number of founder-led high growth companies, including Auterion, Magic Leap, Beats Electronics/Beats Music (acquired by Apple), Las Vegas Sands and Skillz and led two of these through going public transactions. Across these environments, he has built enterprise infrastructure from the ground up, aligned strategy with capital and operating discipline, and partnered closely with founders, CEOs, and boards to translate vision into scalable execution.

Earlier in his career, he spent nearly 18 years in investment banking, at firms including Salomon Brothers, Prudential Securities, ING Barings and ABN Amro, advising companies globally on capital raising and strategic transactions — experience that continues to inform his enterprise-level perspective today.

About JetZero

JetZero, co-founded in 2020 by start-up veteran Tom O'Leary and aerospace legend Mark Page, is developing the world's first commercial all-wing airplane. With up to 50% better fuel burn and lower carbon emissions compared to existing commercial airliners, JetZero's Z4 will offer the aviation industry a clear path to achieving its 2050 net-zero goals while also elevating the passenger experience. Working alongside the US Air Force, NASA, and the FAA, and backed by decades of investment and research into blended wing technology. JetZero looks to enter commercial service in the early 2030s.

Contact: Jenny Dervin

[email protected]

347 419-1185

SOURCE JetZero