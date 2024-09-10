JetZero Welcomes Aerospace Innovator Rob Dewar to Board of Directors

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry veteran and aerospace innovator Rob Dewar has joined the Board of Directors of JetZero. Dewar joins the board after a 38-year career in the aerospace industry, most recently as senior vice president and general manager of the Airbus A220 aircraft program. Initially known as the CSeries for Bombardier, Dewar led the team responsible for fully defining, developing, certifying and delivering the airplane to market. During his time at Bombardier, Dewar served in senior leadership roles to develop the Bombardier Challenger, Global Express Business Jets, Canadair Regional Jet family and the Airbus A321 and A330.

Rob Dewar

"I could not be more excited to join JetZero and help bring the blended wing body (BWB) to market," said Dewar. "I believe in this airplane and its ability to significantly reduce the industry's environmental footprint and operating costs. There is no doubt it will change the future of aviation."

An admired industry leader, Dewar was presented with the Aviation Week Laureates Award in 2017 for his exceptional contribution to civil aviation. He received the Air Transport World's Aviation Achievement Award in 2019.

"Rob is really the best possible person to join this board having just engineered the last great product launch in the industry with the CSeries/A220," said Tom O'Leary, co-founder and chief executive officer of JetZero. "His skill and experience is the perfect fit for our team as we look to deliver the future everyone wants for aviation."

