JetZone Celebrates 15 Years of Keeping Travelers Protected from Jetlag

LOS GATOS, Calif., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JetZone homeopathic tablets have been helping travelers counter jet lag for 15 years (Since 2008) and will be there for customers this summer.

The summer travel season is upon us, and it will be one for the record books as demand is stronger for international trips this summer.

If travelers are planning on flying anywhere this summer, especially long distances of more than a few hours, do what is possible to counter the effects of jet lag from time zone changes and travel fatigue before and while they occur.

One simple solution is JetZone® homeopathic jet lag prevention chewable tablets.

Travelers can help counter jet lag by chewing one JetZone homeopathic tablet prior to takeoff, one approximately every 2 hours in flight and one upon landing.

Jet lag is a complex condition that occurs when travel by jet airplane quickly puts a person in another time zone. In this new location, the person must sleep and wake at times that are misaligned with his or her own body clock. The adjustment process of the circadian system is slow for jet lag, it may take days for the body to fully catch up.

Homeopathy is a safe and effective system of natural medicine introduced at the beginning of the 19th century. Homeopathic medicines, or 'remedies', stimulate the body's self-regulating mechanisms to initiate the healing process, this is called the Law of Similars.

JetZone Homeopathic was conceived by an international flight attendant and formulated by a homeopathic physician who is an MD, developed to help prevent jet lag in flight safely without side effects. JetZone was developed for those traveling by jet across time zones for business & pleasure, frequent flyers, athletes, flight attendants & pilots.

Currently, JetZone is the best-selling jet lag product on Amazon, Amazon's Choice for Jet Lag Tablets, and a top-selling homeopathic.

JetZone pills are currently the most reviewed jet lag remedy on Amazon.

JetZone is available at many Whole Foods Markets, Natural Grocers, Natural Foods, Online, Travel Retail (Airport & Hotel), Travel Accessories, Luggage, Food & Drug retailers.

