JetZone Celebrates 15 Years of Keeping Travelers Protected from Jetlag

News provided by

JetZone

02 Jun, 2023, 08:32 ET

LOS GATOS, Calif., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JetZone homeopathic tablets have been helping travelers counter jet lag for 15 years (Since 2008) and will be there for customers this summer.

The summer travel season is upon us, and it will be one for the record books as demand is stronger for international trips this summer.

Continue Reading
JetZone 30 Tablet
JetZone 30 Tablet
JetZone Display
JetZone Display

If travelers are planning on flying anywhere this summer, especially long distances of more than a few hours, do what is possible to counter the effects of jet lag from time zone changes and travel fatigue before and while they occur.

One simple solution is JetZone® homeopathic jet lag prevention chewable tablets.
Travelers can help counter jet lag by chewing one JetZone homeopathic tablet prior to takeoff, one approximately every 2 hours in flight and one upon landing.

Jet lag is a complex condition that occurs when travel by jet airplane quickly puts a person in another time zone. In this new location, the person must sleep and wake at times that are misaligned with his or her own body clock. The adjustment process of the circadian system is slow for jet lag, it may take days for the body to fully catch up.

Homeopathy is a safe and effective system of natural medicine introduced at the beginning of the 19th century. Homeopathic medicines, or 'remedies', stimulate the body's self-regulating mechanisms to initiate the healing process, this is called the Law of Similars.

JetZone Homeopathic was conceived by an international flight attendant and formulated by a homeopathic physician who is an MD, developed to help prevent jet lag in flight safely without side effects. JetZone was developed for those traveling by jet across time zones for business & pleasure, frequent flyers, athletes, flight attendants & pilots.

Currently, JetZone is the best-selling jet lag product on Amazon, Amazon's Choice for Jet Lag Tablets, and a top-selling homeopathic.

JetZone pills are currently the most reviewed jet lag remedy on Amazon.

JetZone is available at many Whole Foods Markets, Natural Grocers, Natural Foods, Online, Travel Retail (Airport & Hotel), Travel Accessories, Luggage, Food & Drug retailers.

http://antijetlag.com/
https://www.amazon.com/JetZone-Jet-Lag-Prevention-Homeopathic/dp/B001LNN17O
http://www.antijetlag.com/news-reviews.htm

Media Contact

Robin Smyth
+1.408.353.3033
[email protected]

SOURCE JetZone

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.