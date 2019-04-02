Jewel Tankard 's Millionairess Conference Brings Over $10,000 in Unique Investment Opportunities to Detroit

DETROIT, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd Annual Millionairess Conference to be held at Silver Garden Events Center in Southfield on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. brings unique investment opportunities for conference attendees, including the chance for one consumer to win $10,000 towards a new Ford vehicle.

Jewel Tankard has partnered with Suburban Ford of Ferndale, API Resources, and Fortune Group Real Estate to provide the opportunity to win $10,000 to go towards a new Ford vehicle of choice, investment in an oil well, or obtaining a real estate investment property. Each person that purchases a general admission or VIP ticket to attend the conference will be entered into the drawing. $10,000 must be used for one of the investment purposes stated.

Detroit is making a serious comeback, and global economist Jewel Tankard is doing her part to amplify the recovery by providing women with the tools and resources to make smart and quality investments. "Innovation and technology are helping people accomplish more, make a greater impact, and grow their wealth faster than ever before. Now is the time that all entrepreneurs can learn how to leverage it to catapult their business success," said Dr. Jewel Tankard.

This year's conference theme is Building Wealth Through Innovation, and the one-day power-packed event will focus on building the financial portfolios of ordinary women to help them lead extraordinary lives. Attendees will gain the knowledge, inspiration, and strength needed to dominate in their fields of specialty. The Millionairess Conference is committed to cutting edge technology and is now offering live streaming for its consumers.

Comedian Arlen "Griff" Griffin from Get Up! Mornings radio show with Erica Campbell will host this year's event that will feature sessions on Building a Multi-Million Dollar Empire from Scratch, Understanding Cryptocurrency, Leveraging Social Media to Maximize Business Results, Investing in Real Estate, Oil, Gas, Setting Up Tax-Free Retirement Plans, and more. Speakers include high-level industry experts, Dr. Cindy Trimm, Junetta & George Barnes, Nick Gomez, Cyrene Tankard, Dr. Medina Pullings, and Dr. Jewel Tankard.

In addition to the turbocharged, high-energy sessions, this year's event will feature the Spring 2019 Millionairess Fashion Show, courtesy of The Styling Closet, Detroit's leading fashion agency. The show is sponsored by Macy's, Lord & Taylor and Laura Mercier. The Styling Closet will provide its renowned fashion expertise and on-site makeovers.

