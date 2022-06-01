Jewel360 Launches the First All-in-One Cloud-based Retail Software Built to Meet the Needs of Modern Jewelry Retailers

All-in-one POS solution combines the simplicity and flexibility of a cloud-based solution with the comprehensive functionality that modern jewelry retailers need

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewel360 announced today the first all-in-one, cloud-based retail software dedicated exclusively to the needs of jewelry retailers. Jewel360 is a true end-to-end retail software solution that supports retail jewelry business operations with real-time visibility and control over in-store and online sales, inventory, repairs, customer communications and marketing. Jewel360 also includes real-time integration with Clientbook, the industry's leading clienteling solution.

Jewel360 will showcase its new platform at the JCK Show for Luxury Jewelry in Las Vegas, June 10-13, in Booth #58081.

Jewel360 combines decades of experience from the ASC Craftsman jewelry brand with a proven, modern retail technology platform to deliver a seamless experience for both the jewelry retailer and their customers. With industry-specific features that generic POS systems can't match and years of jewelry store expertise and know-how, Jewel360's cloud-based solution and industry integrations enable retailers to be on the leading edge.

Key features include:

Modern, cloud-based platform for anytime, anywhere visibility and control on your computer or mobile device

for anytime, anywhere visibility and control on your computer or mobile device Integrated POS and website to provide a seamless omnichannel experience for in-store and online sales as well as inventory management

to provide a seamless omnichannel experience for in-store and online sales as well as inventory management Strategic third-party business function integrations for clienteling, bookkeeping, shipping and localization

for clienteling, bookkeeping, shipping and localization Jewelry-specific POS features such as repairs, custom work, special orders and layaway

"We're excited to bring Jewel360 to the industry and support jewelry retailers with a truly modern solution unlike any other," said Nick Gurney, General Manager, Jewel360. "We've combined decades of jewelry expertise with industry-leading technology to design an all-in-one solution to help retailers streamline operations and increase sales. To date, customers that have switched to Jewel360 have increased sales by 20 percent or more."

To schedule a demo of Jewel360 at JCK or to learn more, visit www.Jewel360.com.

About Jewel360

Jewel360 is an all-in-one, cloud-based retail software built to meet the needs of modern jewelry retailers. The Jewel360 integrated POS solution provides end-to-end visibility and control over in-store and online sales, inventory, repairs, customer communications and marketing. Jewel360 combines the simplicity and flexibility of a cloud-based solution with the comprehensive functionality that modern jewelry retailers need.

