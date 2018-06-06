Jeweler to the stars Le Vian forecasts 2019 trends at Annual Red Carpet Revue, Las Vegas

Le Vian sent 13 models down the runway wearing jewelry with a combined retail value in excess of $20 million and dresses by designers including Missoni, Salvatore Ferragamo and Jason Wu. Harper's Bazaar Executive Fashion and Beauty Editor, Avril Graham, presented 2019's top fashion trends calling herself an honorary member of the Le Vian family. To a packed room of 500 seated guests, 10 members of the LeVian dynasty presented Le Vian's LOVE acronym – Legend, Originality, Value and Everlasting. When CEO Eddie LeVian announced the company would donate $175,000 to Jewelers for Children and invited guests to pledge, one collector raised his hand and said he would donate $250,000. He received a standing ovation.

Le Vian unveiled the following 2019 trends:

Design of the year: Milestones – celebrating life's milestones with graduated sizes and colors of gemstones

Diamond of the year: Nude Diamonds™ – the first time in a decade Le Vian has announced a diamond of the year

Color trend: Nude Palette™ – enabling women to choose jewelry as they choose beauty products

Gold flavor of the year: Tri-color gold – different flavors of gold combined with Le Vian's Nude Palette™

Theme of the year: Royalty – it's time for women to embrace their inner princess

Fall color trend of the year: Royal Blue and Royal Flush – gems include Cornflower Ceylon Sapphire™ and Blueberry Zircon™

Spring color trend of the year: Multi-color Peacock and Multi-color Rainbow - combining blue and green for an air of majesty

Feature of the year: Adjustability – fashion conscious, one-size-fits-all looks

Gem of the year: Fancy Color Sapphires – Madagascar hues in purple, pink, blue, orange and green

Cut of the year: Baguette Frenzy – with cluster settings and innovative cuts

Item of the year: The Open Ring – Le Vian's instantly recognisable iconic design

Animal of the year: The Dog – celebrating the Chinese Year of the Dog and everyone's best friend

The newest gem on earth: Peacock Aquaprase™ – a blue-green chalcedony discovered by gem explorer Yianni Melas

About Le Vian

When in 1746, the Persian ruler Nadir Shah conquered India , he chose the LeVian family to guard the royal jewels he had plundered, including the legendary Koh-I-Noor diamond, currently owned by the Queen of England .

Le Vian owns over 1 million copyrighted design, 200 trademarks and 5 patents including the recently issued patent for jewelry with gradient gemstone patterns for several of Its Ombré designs.

