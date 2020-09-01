Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong (JGW) goes virtual for 2020

JGW 2020 was originally scheduled for September at two venues -- 13 - 17 September at the AsiaWorld-Expo for loose precious materials, and 15 - 19 September at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre for finished jewellery. After much deliberation, however, the show was moved to 9 - 13 November in support of the necessary safety measures that aim to stop the spread and limit the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

As the situation continues to evolve and the outlook remains uncertain, Informa Markets Jewellery is now gearing up for an enhanced and more powerful in-person event in September next year.

"We know how important our Jewellery & Gem fairs are as powerful platforms where our community can come together, create strong business relationships and discover leads to drive up sales. We are conscious of the great responsibility that we hold as the organiser of the biggest jewellery events in the world -- led by our flagship show, JGW -- and no one is more disappointed in the decision to move the industry's foremost in-person event to 2021 than us," said David Bondi, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets in Asia.

"Our overriding priority has always been to provide our stakeholders with a safe, secure and the highest-quality sourcing experience possible, which is simply not feasible given the current circumstances. New challenges, however, afforded us new opportunities to work for creative solutions that will bring our community together in a new way -- Jewellery & Gem Digital World."

Scheduled for 27 - 29 October, J&G Digital World is the first edition of a series of virtual events anchored in efficient digital product meetings, which will endure as a valuable service beyond the COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, JNA Awards 2020 will reveal its award recipients in a virtual presentation scheduled for 27 October -- the first day of J&G Digital World. The programme champions best business practices in the jewellery industry.

About Informa Markets Jewellery

Our in-person and web-based sourcing experiences, digital solutions and dedicated B2B platforms bring together international buyers and quality sellers in the fine jewellery, gemstone, and fashion jewellery and accessories markets. Our resources, industry experience, influence and focus as a partner are enhanced by our global jewellery portfolio consisting of 13 events in 9 key cities, a powerful digital platform -- JewelleryNet, a dedicated Jewellery Media team and one of the industry's most prestigious awards programmes -- the JNA Awards.



About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

SOURCE Informa Markets Jewellery