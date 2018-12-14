Jewellery World Asia: Setting The Stage for Asia's Finest Jewellery Show, 1-3 November 2019 in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rare diamonds, precious gemstones, and one-of-a-kind jewellery akin to works of art -- these are the carefully selected, exquisite pieces that will be shown at the inaugural Jewellery World Asia (JWA). This is the first regional show to bring only the world's creme de la creme jewellery boutiques, designers, and dealers -- handpicked by industry veterans and insiders -- to one magnificent experience.

JWA will see 80 international fine jewellers including precious gemstones, diamonds, fine pearls and antique jewellery dealers descend onto Marina Bay Sands from 1-3 November 2019, preceded by a VVIP and Media Preview on 31 October. Created in response to market demand for a highly curated fine jewellery show with a strong personal touch, fair organisers Montgomery Asia, will ensure an unforgettable lifestyle experience at JWA with a custom-designed, contemporary exhibition space that is set to entice the most discerning global collectors. Specially curated features include an invite-only jewellery fashion show, a gourmet restaurant, champagne bar, whisky lounge and more.

"The launch of Jewellery World Asia comes at a time of tremendous growth for the industry in Asia and we are delighted to partner with the world's leading fine jewellery boutiques and dealers to showcase the very best they have to offer. 2019 promises to be an exciting year for Montgomery Asia with JWA being held at the same time and venue as our new regional high-end contemporary art show, ART SG." says Christopher McCuin, Managing Director, Montgomery Asia. "We will continually create the best and most exclusive experiences for international collectors as we expand our portfolio of world class lifestyle events."

Commenting on the launch of JWA, Lim Kam Su, President of the Diamond Exchange of Singapore, adds, "Asia Pacific enjoys the fastest regional growth rate in the world for exquisite diamonds and fine jewellery and we anticipate that the format and calibre of JWA will be appreciated by both global dealers and collectors alike."

Andrew Phua, Director, Exhibitions & Conferences, Singapore Tourism Board, says, "We are pleased that JWA has decided to launch in Singapore in November 2019. The anchoring of this event in Singapore is testament to our reputation as a leading business events destination where event planners can draw on our ecosystem of opportunities, networks and ideas to launch new events for the Asia Pacific region. Singapore's strategic location, coupled with a supportive pro-business environment, continue to bring together people and ideas from East and West. With complementary events such as ART SG taking place in the same week as JWA, international and Asian jewellery designers, traders and collectors will have valuable platforms to meet, network and seize the wealth of business opportunities and possibilities in the region. We look forward to welcoming JWA to Singapore, an event that will strengthen Singapore's position as a leading regional jewellery and gem hub."

Exhibitors at JWA will be individually selected based on the superior quality and design of their goods and reputation in the global industry, ensuring that both trade buyers and collectors can buy with confidence at the show. JWA is an event experience curated by the industry for the industry, supported by Diamond Exchange of Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board.

About Jewellery World Asia

Jewellery World Asia (JWA) is a new, highly curated fine jewellery show for the Asia Pacific market. The inaugural event will take place in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands from 1 to 3 November 2019, preceded by a VVIP and Media Preview on 31 October. For more information and updates, please visit www.jewelleryworldasia.com.

About Montgomery Group

Founded in 1895, Montgomery is a global events company with a difference. We have over 100 years of experience under our belt, but we've kept our entrepreneurial spirit. We don't shy away from innovation, and we relish a challenge - wherever in the world it may take us. Our international expertise and resources mean we deliver first-class results, no matter the vision and location. Seeking new opportunities and delivering quality exhibitions and shows is what Montgomery does best.

Lifestyle shows include Art Central Hong Kong, Art SG (Singapore), India Art Fair, PHOTOFAIRS | Shanghai, Sydney Contemporary and Taipei Dangdai (Taiwan), all of which sit within the portfolio of Angus Montgomery Arts, a sister company of Montgomery Asia.

Established in 2016, Montgomery Asia is a fully-owned subsidiary of Montgomery Group. It focuses on the growing Asian market, bringing the group's flagship events as well as developing new trade shows that meet the needs of the fast-growing region.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Karen Lim

Marketing Manager, Montgomery Asia

E: Karen.Lim@montgomeryasia.com

T: +65 9388 4024

SOURCE Montgomery Asia, Singapore

Related Links

http://www.jewelleryworldasia.com

