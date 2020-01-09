JewelleryNet unveils new look and features

Established in 2006, JewelleryNet is a B2B online community that brings together professional buyers and sellers in a comprehensive digital platform. Powered by Informa Markets' Jewellery Group, it has over 147,000 registered users from 190 countries and regions.

As reflected by its tagline "360o Online Community for Jewellery Professionals," the new JewelleryNet is bolstering its already substantial offerings with a suite of services, enhancements and business solutions designed to deliver even greater benefits to the international jewellery industry.

"As we enter a new decade, a reinvigorated JewelleryNet is ready to help the international gem and jewellery industry address current business realities and explore more avenues of growth," said Celine Lau, Director of Jewellery Fairs, Informa Markets.

JewelleryNet's stylish new logo depicts its pivotal role as a door to business growth and endless possibilities for the international gem and jewellery industry. The platform sports a fresh, clean and easy-to-navigate layout that highlights its three key components – clearly defined product categories, relevant and authoritative market intelligence, and valuable information on trade fairs and events.

Backed by Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong, the world's Number One fine jewellery event, JewelleryNet hosts the online showrooms of more than 4,000 suppliers from around the world featuring over 10,000 products across nine categories. These are Diamonds, Gemstones, Pearls, Jewellery, Findings, Ornamentals, Equipment & Supplies, Services, and Packaging & Display. The platform's showroom services and business solutions are available to non-trade fair exhibitors through its Supplier Membership Plan.

JewelleryNet also provides market intelligence and industry updates produced by acclaimed flagship trade publication JNA. Aside from regular news stories on the latest developments in the international gem and jewellery industry, the site carries content from the bimonthly, bilingual (English & Simplified Chinese) magazine and its various titles along with their digital versions. The platform likewise supports more than 10 major international jewellery trade fairs and provides details of other trade shows and events all over the world. More projects, initiatives and events in Informa Markets' Jewellery Group portfolio will eventually have a presence on the platform.

The new JewelleryNet's dynamic design, faster speed and mobile-responsive interfaces allow for faster, targeted searches, more productive visits, greater convenience and efficiencies, and a better user experience altogether.

Business solutions

JewelleryNet now also offers its members and visitors more opportunities for business development. Suppliers on the platform enjoy extensive marketing exposure through attractive, engaging online showrooms that are backed by strategic, sustained promotions online, onsite and on social media, among others. This multichannel publicity programme aims to raise suppliers' profile in the market, help them reach their target audiences and open up new avenues of growth for their business.

Another key initiative of the new JewelleryNet is its online-to-offline solutions to facilitate business dealings on the platform and at trade fairs. Interactive features allow buyers and suppliers to connect and communicate directly. Members can now contact each other anytime, anywhere through the mobile-friendly inbox message function.

The platform has also introduced business matching services for precise, efficient and effective sourcing. Buyers can submit quotation requests for specific items, and JewelleryNet's dedicated support team will find them the right suppliers for a productive, hassle-free experience. The business matching programme likewise assists buyers in planning their sourcing activities at trade fairs by allowing them to examine suppliers' backgrounds, preview their goods, preschedule onsite meetings efficiently and then conduct business at the show.

"JewelleryNet's expanded business solutions reaffirm Informa Markets' unwavering commitment to the growth and continued development of the international jewellery industry. Its new interactive functions and business matching programme complement our trade fairs and events by enabling buyers and sellers to conduct preliminary discussions and due diligence prior to negotiating business deals at our shows. These align with our corporate philosophy to create platforms for international markets to trade, innovate and grow," said Lau.

Presented in English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese and Turkish, JewelleryNet currently attracts more than 129,000 pageviews monthly. Given its new features, global marketing campaign and multichannel membership drives, this is poised to soar exponentially in the coming months, thus generating more business opportunities for its members.

About JewelleryNet

About JNA

JNA is the leading business resource on the international jewellery industry. The flagship publication of Informa Markets' Jewellery Group, the bimonthly, bilingual trade magazine delivers the most relevant, incisive and useful market information on the gem and jewellery industry around the world. JNA's integrated thought-leadership portfolio includes a stable of sectoral publications, digital products and platforms, content marketing services and insightful industry events.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

