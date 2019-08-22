Jewelry Company Donates Portion of Profits to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance in Support of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition that September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, the Crown of Light diamond brand, sold exclusively at Diamonds International, is excited to continue their support towards bringing awareness about a disease that affects so many women worldwide. From September 1st to December 31st, 2019, the Crown of Light will continue a tradition of partnership and fundraising with Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA).

Albert Gad, CEO of Diamonds International, announced that "This September, the Crown of Light diamond brand is proud to donate $25 USD from each sale from our Black Berry Collection to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. Our dedication to social responsibility includes our relationship with OCRA which is entering its third year. Until there is a cure for patients with Ovarian cancer, count on Crown of Light and Diamonds International to stand by OCRA's heroic efforts." To learn more about Crown of Light's participation with OCRA, please visit https://ocrahope.org/crownoflight

Continually finding ways to support worthwhile charitable causes is part of the DNA for Diamonds International and Crown of Light. Whether supporting the Baby Haven Orphanage in Windhoek, Namibia, building a school in Roatan, Honduras or any of the many local community charities and volunteer work from their over 120 locations; leading with compassion is at the heart of everything they do.

Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) is the largest non-government funder of ovarian cancer research and has invested over $85 million in research since 1998. OCRA fight ovarian cancer on all fronts, including the laboratory and on Capitol Hill, and through innovative programs to support survivors and their families.

Visit https://www.crownoflight.com to find your favorite pieces from the Black Berry Collection today to help create a sparkling future for OCRA and for all women.

Combining fine jewelry with the warmth and spirit of the Caribbean, Diamonds International has redefined the customer experience of luxury shopping. Whether shopping for sparkling diamonds, vibrant gemstones or luxury watches in any of over 130 stores; our customers walk away with more than a piece of jewelry – they leave with a memory. Family run since 1988, Diamonds International has created and shared vacation memories for millions of customers as the largest tax and duty free watch and jewelry retailer in the Caribbean and other cruise destinations.

We invite you to learn more about us at www.diamondsinternational.com or experience it for yourself in our stores.

Whether it's the shimmer of the sunlight on the water or the twinkle of a star, the moments that become memories always have a special sparkle about them. When celebrating those moments, no diamond can capture the sparkle of the moment like the Crown of Light diamond. For decades, successful brands tried to differentiate their diamonds by focusing on small features while still using the same generic cut, but the Crown of Light diamond is the only brand to successfully master and patent the innovative design and domed shape that creates more sparkle than any other diamond. As one of the top selling diamond brands in the world, millions of consumers have celebrated the sparkle of memories with the sparkle of the Crown of Light diamonds. Once you have seen the Crown of Light, everything else seems dim.

We invite you to learn more about us at www.crownoflight.com or see the difference for yourself in our stores.

