Jewelry Company GEMS BY THE FOOT™ Announces A Capsule Collection With Colombian Designer Daniela Salcedo

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas based jewelry company GEMS BY THE FOOTTM announced today the launch of a new collection in collaboration with the international brand of Daniela Salcedo. The capsule collection, introduced as DSxGBTF, consists of five exclusive, signature Daniela Salcedo interchangeable pendant designs offered on GEMS BY THE FOOTTM necklaces. In keeping with GEMS BY THE FOOTTM product offerings, every DSxGBTF piece is fully customizable with the client's desired necklace style, length, and gemstone selections.

GEMS BY THE FOOT launched DSxGBTF, a brand new collection in collaboration with the international brand of Daniela Salcedo. Select from six exclusive Daniela Salcedo pendant designs and pair with your favorite GEMS BY THE FOOT necklace style, length and gemstone.

GEMS BY THE FOOTTM was cofounded in 2017 to empower refugee women and their families resettling in North Texas. The company employs refugee women in the greater Dallas community to make jewelry and packaging, supporting their household income. 10% of net profits from all GEMS BY THE FOOTTM sales benefit programs of the IRC Dallas, a leading refugee resettlement agency.

Daniela Salcedo is a Colombian jewelry brand that represents the particular style and taste of its founder, Daniela Salcedo. Her unique designs have positioned her as one of the best-known jewelry designers in Colombia, leading to international success.

The fully customizable DSxGBTF collection is immediately available at www.gemsbythefoot.com. To see the entire GEMS BY THE FOOTTM collection in person, there will be multiple holiday pop-up shops in several Dallas locations including Monalee Boutique in Snider Plaza on November 9th and The Slate on December 4th. All upcoming event information is also available on www.gemsbythefoot.com.

For more information or interview requests, please contact Alicia Duque at alicia@gemsbythefoot.com.

