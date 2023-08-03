Jewelry Designer Daphna Simon Unveils Grand Relaunch with a New Online Boutique

The designer is known for her wearable sculptures of animals and natural elements.

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrated fine jewelry designer Daphna Simon, known for her signature wearable sculptures of animals and natural elements, announces the grand relaunch of her brand with a new online boutique at www.daphnasimon.com. This marks a triumphant return after an 8-year hiatus to spend precious moments with my growing family, promising a fresh wave of creativity and inspiration.

The designer's journey began in 2007 when she launched her unique jewelry collection, 'Untamed Jewels', with each handcrafted creation echoing the beauty of nature and the majesty of animals. Her work quickly gained recognition for its distinctive style, turning each piece into a wearable little sculpture showcasing golden bears and leopards as well as natural elements such as logs and seashells. She quickly gathered a loyal following among celebrities, with fans including Jessica Biel, Cheryl Hines, and Sharon Stone.

Daphna took a pause from her creative endeavors in 2015 to focus on a new role - motherhood. With the birth of her children, Daphna stepped away from the limelight to cherish these irreplaceable moments. Now, she's poised to make a grand comeback, bringing along her treasure trove of experiences that have shaped her vision over the years.

The newly launched online boutique is a testament to the talented designer's evolved aesthetic sensibilities. It features a carefully curated selection of designs from her original collection, as well as an array of new creations. Each piece carries the hallmark of her meticulous attention to detail, abundant love, and deep reverence for the natural world.

"Daphna Simon Jewelry has always been more than just a brand – it's a celebration of nature, a tribute to the animal kingdom, and a reflection of my personal journey," says Daphna. "With the launch of the new online boutique, I'm thrilled to open up a new avenue for everyone to connect with these stories. I'm elated to begin this new chapter."

