Jewelry to Shine This Mother's Day

"Fine jewelry is not only a beautiful accessory, it serves as a special reminder of the special people, moments and locations from our life," says Amanda Gizzi, spokesperson for Jewelers of America. "In an era of throw-away fashion, jewelry continues to be a top gift for Mother's Day because jewelry is meaningful and will serve as a reminder of love and appreciation for years to come."

Jewelry gifts become an instant family heirloom as fine jewelry is designed to last a lifetime and when taken care of, it can be passed on from generation to generation. GEM Award winner, Debra Messing, award-winning actress and GEM Award winner said in her acceptance speech, "Jewelry tells the story of my life…It immediately transports me in a way even photographs cannot. When I miss my mom, the only thing that comforts me is putting on her ring, and then I feel close to her."

Jewelers of America's gift guide includes: modern lockets, birthstone jewelry, everyday platinum earrings and bracelets, and initial rings and necklaces. Pearls are also experiencing a resurgence in popularity with a twist on the classic looks. Open cuff bracelets, bold earrings and statement necklaces are all trending this Mother's Day, and are sure to never go out of style.

The first step to finding the perfect piece of jewelry is to shop a reputable jeweler. Reputable jewelers, like members of Jewelers of America, are committed to upholding the highest social, environmental and ethical business practices. You can trust that they will walk you through the best jewelry gift options and be there to help you take care of your jewelry for years to come.

