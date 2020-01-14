Jewett-Cameron Announces 1st Quarter Financial Results
Jan 14, 2020, 16:35 ET
NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 ended November 30, 2019.
Sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 totaled $7.1 million compared to sales of $9.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Net loss for the current quarter was ($6,621), or ($0.00) per share, compared to net income of $349,694, or $0.08 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
"Several of our major accounts postponed their expected purchases during the quarter," said CEO Charlie Hopewell. "The delay may be related to the timing of reduced tariffs on some of our products, as we received notice during the quarter that a number of our metal products imported from China have been reclassified and are no longer subject to the 25% tariff. During the quarter, we also continued to invest in our infrastructure while rationalizing our product offerings by deciding to discontinue our involvement in Industrial Tools through the closure of our MSI-Pro Division. Although all these changes come with initial costs, we believe they will help to better position the Company for the future."
As of November 30, 2019, the Company's cash position was approximately $8.97 million, and there was no borrowing against its $3.0 million line of credit. The Company has also continued to use its excess cash to repurchase and cancel common shares. Subsequent to the end of the fiscal period, the Company privately repurchased for cancelation a total of 490,120 common shares from two large shareholders. The shares were repurchased by the Company at a price of $7.89 per share, calculated as the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of all the shares traded on NASDAQ during the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The total cost of the share repurchases was $3,867,047. The Company has historically utilized its cash position by implementing share repurchase programs as an effective method of enhancing shareholder value, and the Board of Directors will consider implementing new share repurchase plans in the future.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog, Animal House and AKC licensed products in the expanding pet market; fencing products under the Adjust-A-Gates, Fit-Right, Perimeter Patrol, and LIFETIME POST™ systems brands; Early Start, Spring Gardner, and Weatherguard for greenhouses; and TrueShade for patio umbrellas, furniture covers and canopies. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.
Forward-looking Statements
The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.
|
JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
|
(Prepared by Management)
|
(Unaudited)
|
November 30, 2019
|
August 31, 2019
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
8,969,249
|
$
|
9,652,310
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $Nil (August 31, 2019 - $Nil)
|
2,164,026
|
2,835,952
|
Inventory, net of allowance of $165,000 (August 31, 2019 - $119,357)
|
7,280,126
|
6,377,805
|
Note receivable
|
997
|
1,197
|
Prepaid expenses
|
568,815
|
393,539
|
Prepaid income taxes
|
201,956
|
223,420
|
Total current assets
|
19,185,169
|
19,484,223
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
2,708,144
|
2,727,406
|
Intangible assets, net
|
2,912
|
3,048
|
Total assets
|
$
|
21,896,225
|
$
|
22,214,677
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
238,133
|
$
|
410,027
|
Accrued liabilities
|
1,186,744
|
1,312,580
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,424,877
|
1,722,607
|
Deferred tax liability
|
47,103
|
61,204
|
Total liabilities
|
1,471,980
|
1,783,811
|
Stockholders' equity
|
Capital stock
|
Authorized
|
21,567,564 common shares, without par value
|
10,000,000 preferred shares, without par value
|
Issued
|
3,971,282 common shares (August 31, 2019 – 3,971,282)
|
936,903
|
936,903
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
618,707
|
618,707
|
Retained earnings
|
18,868,635
|
18,875,256
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
20,424,245
|
20,430,866
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
21,896,225
|
$
|
22,214,677
|
JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
|
(Prepared by Management)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months
Ended
November 30,
2019
|
Three Months
November 30,
2018
|
SALES
|
$
|
7,055,178
|
$
|
9,066,100
|
COST OF SALES
|
5,006,835
|
6,757,014
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
2,048,343
|
2,309,086
|
OPERATING EXPENSES
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
649,010
|
556,148
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
48,148
|
50,870
|
Wages and employee benefits
|
1,362,059
|
1,223,059
|
2,059,217
|
1,830,077
|
Income from continuing operations
|
(10,874)
|
479,009
|
OTHER ITEMS
|
Interest and other income
|
11,615
|
17,151
|
Income before income taxes
|
741
|
496,160
|
Income tax expense
|
(7,362)
|
(146,466)
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(6,621)
|
$
|
349,694
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
0.08
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
0.08
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
3,971,282
|
4,256,361
|
Diluted
|
3,971,282
|
4,256,361
|
JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
|
(Prepared by Management)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months
|
Three Months
|
2019
|
2018
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(6,621)
|
$
|
349,694
|
Items not involving an outlay of cash:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
48,148
|
50,870
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(14,101)
|
4,826
|
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
|
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
|
671,926
|
417,942
|
(Increase) in inventory
|
(902,321)
|
(1,121,813)
|
Decrease in note receivable
|
200
|
1,903
|
(Increase) in prepaid expenses
|
(175,276)
|
(157,361)
|
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
(297,730)
|
536,032
|
Decrease in prepaid income taxes
|
21,464
|
114,310
|
Increase in income taxes payable
|
-
|
27,330
|
Net cash provided by (used by) operating activities
|
(654,311)
|
223,733
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(28,750)
|
-
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(28,750)
|
-
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Redemption of common stock
|
-
|
(893,376)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
-
|
(893,376)
|
Net decrease in cash
|
(683,061)
|
(669,643)
|
Cash, beginning of period
|
9,652,310
|
6,097,463
|
Cash, end of period
|
$
|
8,969,249
|
$
|
5,427,820
Contact: Charlie Hopewell, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110
