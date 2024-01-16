Jewett-Cameron Announces 1st Quarter Financial Results

News provided by

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

16 Jan, 2024, 16:40 ET

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 ended November 30, 2023.

Sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $9.8 million compared to sales of $12.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Loss from operations was ($789,224) compared to a loss of ($6,798) in the year ago period. After a one-time gain from a favorable arbitration settlement and other items, net income for the current quarter was $1,291,541, or $0.37 per share, compared to a net loss of ($73,760), or ($0.02) per share, in the year-ago quarter.

"We are continuing to work through the effects of the pandemic and the high rate of inflation that has caused price disruptions and negatively affected consumer buying," said CEO Chad Summers. "The pet segment continues to lag, but sales of our fencing products are meeting expectations. We officially launched our new MyEcoWorld® line of sustainable bag products in the 4th quarter and sales are growing. With the exception of pet products, we are approaching the desired inventory levels for most of our primary products as we sharpen our focus on our operational strengths and core product lines."

As of November 30, 2023, the Company's cash position was $3.5 million, and there was no borrowing against its $10.0 million line of credit. Based on the timing of accounts receivable and the available line of credit, the Company believes it has sufficient working capital available for the remainder of fiscal 2024.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal and sustainable bag products, and wholesale distribution of wood products. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Adjust-A-Gate™, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Infinity Euro Fence, and Lifetime Post™ for gates and fencing; MyEcoWorld® for sustainable bag products; and Early Start, Spring Gardner™, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses.  Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events.  These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings.  Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)


November 30,

2023

August 31,

2023




ASSETS




Current assets




  Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,558,168

$

83,696

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $0 (August 31, 2023 - $0)

3,365,430

5,634,924

  Inventory, net of allowance of $410,325 (August 31, 2023 - $497,884)

17,513,417

18,339,048

  Prepaid expenses

613,358

630,788






  Total current assets

25,050,373

24,688,456






Property, plant and equipment, net

4,545,687

4,655,427






Intangible assets, net

112,847

134,845






Deferred tax assets

229,062

319,875






Total assets

$

29,937,969

$

29,798,603






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities










  Accounts payable

$

2,802,837

$

2,181,194

  Bank indebtedness

-

1,259,259

  Income taxes payable

349,745

147,629

  Accrued liabilities

1,396,519

2,113,194






Total liabilities

4,549,101

5,701,276






Stockholders' equity




  Capital stock

    Authorized

      21,567,564 common shares, no par value

      10,000,000 preferred shares, no par value

    Issued

      3,498,899 common shares (August 31, 2023 – 3,498,899)

825,468

825,468

  Additional paid-in capital

765,055

765,055

  Retained earnings

23,798,345

22,506,804






  Total stockholders' equity

25,388,868

24,097,327






  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

29,937,969

$

29,798,603

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)


Three Months

Ended

November 30,

2023

Three Months

Ended

November 30,

2022






SALES

$

9,805,841

$

12,577,500






COST OF SALES

7,849,760

9,717,800






GROSS PROFIT

1,956,081

2,859,700






OPERATING EXPENSES




  Selling, general and administrative expenses

948,481

826,807

  Depreciation and amortization

97,903

111,536

  Wages and employee benefits

1,698,920

1,928,155








2,745,305

2,866,498






Loss from operations

(789,224)

(6,798)






OTHER ITEMS




Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

89,655

-

Other income

2,450,000

-

Interest expense

(6,855)

(86,552)






Total other items

2,532,800

(86,552)






Income (loss) before income taxes

1,743,576

(93,350)






Income tax (expense) recovery

(452,035)

19,590






Net income (loss)

$

1,291,541

$

(73,760)






Basic income (loss) per common share

$

0.37

$

(0.02)






Diluted income (loss) per common share

$

0.37

$

(0.02)






Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:




  Basic

3,498,899

3,496,202

  Diluted

3,498,899

3,496,202

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)


Three Months

Ended

November 30,

2023

Three Months

Ended

November 30,

2022






CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income (loss)

$

1,291,541

$

(73,760)

Items not involving an outlay of cash:




    Depreciation and amortization

97,903

111,536

    Stock-based compensation expense

-

23,303

    Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(89,655)


    Write-down of intangible assets

21,790


    Deferred income taxes

90,813

(20,002)






Changes in non-cash working capital items:




    Decrease in accounts receivable

2,269,494

1,954,249

    Decrease (increase) in inventory

825,631

(1,370,146)

    Decrease in prepaid expenses

17,430

488,461

    Decrease in prepaid income taxes

-

412

    (Decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(95,032)

(419,811)

    Increase in income taxes payable

202,116

-






Net cash provided by (used by) operating activities

4,632,031

694,242






CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES




    Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment

101,700

-

    Purchase of property, plant and equipment

-

(36,223)






Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

101,700

(36,223)






CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES




    (Repayment of) proceeds from bank indebtedness

(1,259,259)

600,000






Net cash (used) provided by financing activities

(1,259,259)

600,000






Net increase in cash

3,474,472

1,258,019






Cash, beginning of period

83,696

484,463






Cash, end of period

$

3,558,168

$

1,742,482

Contact: Chad Summers, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Also from this source

Jewett-Cameron Announces Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2023....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.