Jewett-Cameron Announces 2nd Quarter Financial Results

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the second quarter and six month periods of fiscal 2021 ended February 28, 2021.

Sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled $10.46 million compared to sales of $7.62 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Loss from operations was ($63,162) compared to a loss of ($163,020) for the quarter ended February 29, 2020. Net loss was ($53,164), or ($0.02) per share, compared to a net loss of ($174,262), or ($0.05) per share, in the year-ago quarter.

For the six months ended February 28, 2021, sales totaled $20.8 million compared to sales of $14.7 million for the six months ended February 29, 2020. Income from operations was $560,621 compared to income of $536,634 for the six months ending in February 29, 2020. Net income was $435,363, or $0.12 per share, compared to net loss of ($180,884), or ($0.05) per share, in the first six months of fiscal 2020.

"Our increased sales in the current six months reflect the success of our ongoing corporate strategy to expand our sales channels and introduce new products," said CEO Charlie Hopewell. "We remain committed to this strategy. However, COVID-19 issues continue to cause uncertainly for the remainder of fiscal 2021. The pandemic has also caused a shortage of shipping containers and seaborne shipping space. This is now causing some delivery delays of our China manufactured products and is increasing our shipping costs, which may continue through the remainder of fiscal 2021".

As of February 28, 2021, the Company's cash position was approximately $2.89 million, and there was no borrowing against its $3.0 million line of credit. The Company has historically utilized its cash position by implementing share repurchase programs as an effective method of enhancing shareholder value.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries (Jewett-Cameron Companies), operate out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Those businesses consist of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, seed processing and sales, and sales of industrial tools and clamps. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog, Animal House and AKC licensed products in the expanding pet market; fencing products under the Adjust-A-Gates, Fit-Right, Perimeter Patrol, and INFINITY Euro fence systems brands; Early Start, Spring Gardener, and Weatherguard for greenhouses; and TrueShade for patio umbrellas, furniture covers and canopies. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com .

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



February 28,

2021

August 31,

2020











ASSETS





















Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,891,734

$ 3,801,037 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $Nil (August 31, 2020 - $Nil)

5,089,561



6,274,426 Inventory, net of allowance of $250,000 (August 31, 2020 - $65,000)

10,035,546



9,198,146 Prepaid expenses

1,498,213



1,036,128 Prepaid income taxes

307,433



-











Total current assets

19,822,487



20,309,737











Property, plant and equipment, net

3,411,132



2,967,565











Intangible assets, net

539



659











Total assets $ 23,234,158

$ 23,277,961











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current liabilities





















Accounts payable $ 756,881

$ 1,095,061 Current portion of notes payable

529,439



342,326 Income taxes payable

-



40,596 Accrued liabilities

1,929,599



2,016,300











Total current liabilities

3,215,919



3,494,283











Long-term liabilities









Notes payable

151,268



338,381











Deferred tax liability

12,872



96,952











Total liabilities

3,380,059



3,929,616











Stockholders' equity









Capital stock









Authorized









21,567,564 common shares, without par value









10,000,000 preferred shares, without par value









Issued









3,489,161 common shares (August 31, 2020 – 3,481,162)

823,171



821,284 Additional paid-in capital

618,707



618,707 Retained earnings

18,412,221



17,908,354











Total stockholders' equity

19,854,099



19,348,345











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,234,158

$ 23,277,961

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



Three Month

Periods at the

end of February

Six Month

Periods at the

end of February

2021 2020

2021 2020



















SALES $ 10,460,355 $ 7,621,927

$ 20,776,639 $ 14,677,105



















COST OF SALES

7,848,779

5,616,672



15,202,164

10,623,507



















GROSS PROFIT

2,611,576

2,005,255



5,574,475

4,053,598



















OPERATING EXPENSES

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

895,974

763,910



1,590,603

1,412,920 Depreciation and amortization

55,290

58,063



105,818

106,211 Wages and employee benefits

1,723,474

1,346,302



3,317,433

2,708,361



2,674,738

2,168,275



5,013,854

4,227,492



















(Loss) income from operations

(63,162)

(163,020)



560,621

(173,894)



















OTHER ITEMS

















Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

-

400



-

400 Interest and other income

3,000

6,584



6,000

18,198



3,000

6,984



6,000

18,598



















(Loss) income before income taxes

(60,162)

(156,036)



566,621

(155,296)



















Income tax recovery (expense)

6,998

(18,226)



(131,258)

(25,588)



















Net (loss) income $ (53,164)

(174,262)

$ 435,363 $ (180,884)



















Basic (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.02)

(0.05)

$ 0.12 $ (0.05)



















Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.02)

(0.05)

$ 0.12 $ (0.05)



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

















Basic

3,486,495

3,562,630



3,483,814

3,811,956 Diluted

3,486,495

3,562,630



3,483,814

3,811,956

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



Six Month Period

at the end of February,

2021



2020











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income (loss) $ 435,363

$ (180,884) Items not involving an outlay of cash:









Depreciation and amortization

105,818



106,211 (Gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment

-



(400) Deferred income taxes

(84,080)



24,592











Changes in non-cash working capital items:









Decrease in accounts receivable

1,184,865



135,288 (Increase) in inventory

(837,400)



(870,743) Decrease in note receivable

-



300 (Increase) in prepaid expenses

(462,085)



(474,253) (Increase) in prepaid income taxes

(307,433)



(146,582) (Decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(424,881)



(351,259)











Net cash used in operating activities

(389,833)



(1,757,730)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(519,470)



(152,403) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

-



400











Net cash used in investing activities

(519,470)



(152,003)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Redemption of common stock

-



(3,867,046)











Net cash used in financing activities

-



(3,867,046)











Net decrease in cash

(909,303)



(5,776,779)











Cash, beginning of period

3,801,037



9,652,310











Cash, end of period $ 2,891,734

$ 3,875,531

Contact: Charlie Hopewell, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

