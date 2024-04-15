Jewett-Cameron Announces 2nd Quarter Financial Results

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Apr 15, 2024, 16:30 ET

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the second quarter and six month periods of fiscal 2024 ended February 29, 2024.

Sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $8.23 million compared to sales of $8.14 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Loss from operations was ($726,687) compared to a loss of ($1,210,085) for the quarter ended February 28, 2023. Net loss was ($534,145), or ($0.15) per share compared to a net loss of ($972,038), or ($0.28) per share, in the year-ago quarter.

For the six months ended February 29, 2024, sales totaled $18.0 million compared to sales of $20.7 million for the six months ended February 28, 2023. Loss from operations was ($1,515,911) compared to a loss of ($1,216,883) for the six months ending February 28, 2023. After a one-time gain from a favorable arbitration settlement, net income of the current six months was $757,395, or $0.22 per share, compared to a net loss of ($1,045,798), or ($0.30) per share, for the first six months of fiscal 2023.

"Consumer spending continues to be negatively affected by inflation and general economic pressures," said CEO Chad Summers. "In response, we are focusing on innovation and growing our core product lines of fencing, pet containment and the new MyEcoWorld® line of sustainable bag products. These efforts include the addition of new customers and complementary new products, while working to identify cost reductions and improving our margins."

As of February 29, 2024, the Company's cash position was approximately $1.15 million, and there was no borrowing against our bank line of credit. We requested the bank reduce our line of credit from $10 million to $5 million as our forecasts do not anticipate the need to borrow above that level. Our bank has decided that we do not currently meet their criteria for a line of credit, and the revised $5 million line will expire on June 30, 2024. We are currently in negotiations with other lenders, including asset based lenders, on establishing a new line of credit of $5 million or less. We anticipate having one or more new funding and banking arrangements in place by May 31, 2024.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Adjust-A-Gate®, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Infinity Euro Fence, and Lifetime Post® for gates and fencing; and Early Start, Spring Gardner™, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses.  Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events.  These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings.  Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)


February 29,

2024

August 31,

2023




ASSETS




Current assets




  Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,149,316

$

83,696

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $0 (August 31, 2023 - $0)

4,676,317

5,634,924

  Inventory, net of allowance of $410,325 (August 31, 2023 - $497,884)

17,576,787

18,339,048

  Prepaid expenses

796,393

630,788






  Total current assets

24,198,813

24,688,456






Property, plant and equipment, net

4,450,788

4,655,427






Intangible assets, net

112,639

134,845






Deferred tax assets

226,148

319,875






Total assets

$

28,988,388

$

29,798,603






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities










  Accounts payable

$

2,190,006

$

2,181,194

  Bank indebtedness

-

1,259,259

  Income taxes payable

172,722

147,629

  Accrued liabilities

1,738,874

2,113,194






Total liabilities

4,101,602

5,701,276






Stockholders' equity




  Capital stock

    Authorized

      21,567,564 common shares, no par value

      10,000,000 preferred shares, no par value

    Issued

      3,504,802 common shares (August 31, 2023 – 3,498,899)

826,861

825,468

  Additional paid-in capital

795,726

765,055

  Retained earnings

23,264,199

22,506,804






  Total stockholders' equity

24,886,786

24,097,327






  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

28,988,388

$

29,798,603

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)


Three Month

Periods to the end

of February

Six Month

Periods to the end

of February

2024

2023

2024

2023










SALES

$

8,229,192

$

8,143,421

$

18,035,033

$

20,720,921










COST OF SALES

6,164,676

6,222,879

14,014,436

15,940,679










GROSS PROFIT

2,064,516

1,920,542

4,020,597

4,780,242










OPERATING EXPENSES








  Selling, general and administrative expenses

967,426

1,096,090

1,915,907

1,922,897

  Depreciation and amortization

91,039

88,079

188,943

199,615

  Wages and employee benefits

1,732,738

1,946,458

3,431,658

3,874,613


2,791,203

3,130,627

5,536,508

5,997,125










(Loss) income from operations

(726,687)

(1,210,085)

(1,515,911)

(1,216,883)










OTHER ITEMS








   Other income

-

-

2,450,000

-

   Interest income (expense)

19,819

(114,530)

12,964

(201,082)

   (Loss) gain on sale of assets

(568)

-

89,087

-


19,251

(114,530)

2,552,051

(201,082)










(Loss) income before income taxes

(707,436)

(1,324,615)

1,036,140

(1,417,965)










Income tax recovery (expense)

173,291

352,577

(278,745)

372,167










Net (loss) income

(534,145)

$

(972,038)

757,395

$

(1,045,798)










Basic (loss) earnings per common share

$

(0.15)

$

(0.28)

0.22

$

(0.30)










Diluted (loss) earnings per common share

$

(0.15)

$

(0.28)

0.22

$

(0.30)










Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:








  Basic

3,504,348

3,498,899

3,501,623

3,497,543

  Diluted

3,504,348

3,498,899

3,501,623

3,497,543










JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)


Six Month Period

at the end of February,

Six Month Period

at the end of February,

2024

2023






CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income (loss)

$

757,395

$

(1,045,798)

Items not involving an outlay of cash:




  Depreciation and amortization

188,943

199,615

  Stock-based compensation expense

32,064

23,303

  Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(89,087)

-

  Write-down of intangible assets

21,790

-

  Deferred income taxes

93,727

(372,992)






Changes in non-cash working capital items:




  Decrease in accounts receivable

958,607

2,930,390

  Decrease (increase) in inventory

762,261

(2,447,334)

  (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses

(165,605)

318,009

  (Decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(365,508)

(1,020,411)

  Decrease (increase) in prepaid income taxes

-

825

  Increase in income taxes payable

25,093

-






Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

2,219,680

(1,414,393)






CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES




  Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment

105,199

-

  Purchase of property, plant and equipment

-

(301,681)






Net cash used in investing activities

105,199

(301,681)






CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES




  (Repayment) proceeds from bank indebtedness

(1,259,259)

1,500,000






Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(1,259,259)

1,500,000






Net increase (decrease) in cash

1,065,620

(216,074)






Cash, beginning of period

83,696

484,463






Cash, end of period

$

1,149,316

$

268,389

Contact: Chad Summers, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

