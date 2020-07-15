Jewett-Cameron Announces 3rd Quarter Financial Results

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine month periods of fiscal 2020 ended May 31, 2020.

Sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 totaled approximately $16.2 million compared to sales of $16.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Income from operations was $1,913,582 compared to $1,506,638 for the third quarter ended May 31, 2019. Net income after other items and income taxes for the current quarter was $1,396,973, or $0.40 per share, compared to $1,098,210, or $0.27 per share, in the same quarter of 2019.

For the nine months ended May 31, 2020, Jewett-Cameron reported sales of $30.9 million compared to sales of $33.6 million for the nine months ended May 31, 2019. Net income was $1,216,089, or $0.33 per share, compared to net income of $1,567,534, or $0.36 per share, in the first nine months of fiscal 2019.

"The Company has been navigating the COVID-19 pandemic well to date, with our DIY and Pet Products performing solidly," said CEO Charlie Hopewell. "We are maintaining strict safety protocols across all our operations, and have no cases of COVID among any of our personnel. The pandemic has not changed our plans to introduce new products and continue our efforts to widen our offerings through both existing and new sales channels".

As of May 31, 2020, the Company's cash position was approximately $3.2 million, and there was no borrowing against its $3.0 million line of credit.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers located primarily in the United States. Greenwood Products is a processor and distributor of industrial wood and other specialty building products principally to customers in the marine and transportation industries in the United States. MSI-PRO is an importer and distributor of pneumatic air tools, industrial clamps, and the Avenger Products line of sawblades and other products. Jewett-Cameron Seed Company is a processor and distributor of agricultural seeds. JC USA provides professional and administrative services, including accounting and credit services, to its subsidiary companies.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)





May 31,

2020



August 31,

2019











ASSETS





















Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,269,289

$ 9,652,310 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $Nil (August 31, 2019 - $Nil)

6,880,459



2,835,952 Inventory, net of allowance of $32,538 (August 31, 2019 - $119,357)

6,786,087



6,377,805 Notes receivable

563,010



1,197 Prepaid expenses

1,336,080



393,539 Prepaid income taxes

121,734



223,420











Total current assets

18,956,659



19,484,223











Property, plant and equipment, net

2,774,912



2,727,406











Intangible assets, net

719



3,048











Total assets $ 21,732,290

$ 22,214,677











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current liabilities





















Accounts payable $ 1,520,610

$ 410,027 Current portion of notes payable

302,536



- Accrued liabilities

1,650,289



1,312,580











Total current liabilities

3,473,435



1,722,607











Long-term liabilities





















Notes payable

378,171

















Deferred tax liability

100,775



61,204











Total liabilities

3,952,381



1,783,811











Stockholders' equity









Capital stock









Authorized









21,567,564 common shares, without par value









10,000,000 preferred shares, without par value









Issued









3,481,162 common shares (August 31, 2019 – 3,971,282)

821,284



936,903 Additional paid-in capital

618,707



618,707 Retained earnings

16,339,918



18,875,256











Total stockholders' equity

17,779,909



20,430,866











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,732,290

$ 22,214,677

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



Three Month

Period Ended

May 31,

Nine Month

Period Ended

May 31,

2020 2019

2020 2019



















SALES $ 16,241,239 $ 16,692,241

$ 30,918,345 $ 33,615,516



















COST OF SALES

11,931,746

13,054,487



22,555,253

25,907,388



















GROSS PROFIT

4,309,493

3,637,754



8,363,092

7,708,128



















OPERATING EXPENSES

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

706,079

759,708



2,118,999

1,721,743 Depreciation and amortization

54,781

47,141



160,992

143,413 Wages and employee benefits

1,635,051

1,324,267



4,343,412

3,799,700























(2,395,911)

(2,131,116)



(6,623,403)

(5,664,856)



















Income from operations

1,913,582

1,506,638



1,739,689

2,043,272



















OTHER ITEMS

















Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

2,200

-



2,600

105,366 Interest and other income

3,217

7,033



21,414

33,368



5,417

7,033



24,014

138,734



















Income before income taxes

1,918,999

1,513,671



1,763,703

2,182,006



















Income tax expense

(522,026)

(415,461)



(547,614)

(614,472)



















Net income $ 1,396,973 $ 1,098,210

$ 1,216,089 $ 1,567,534



















Basic earnings per common share $ 0.40 $ 0.27

$ 0.33 $ 0.36



















Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.40 $ 0.27

$ 0.33 $ 0.36



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

















Basic

3,481,162

4,022,587



3,672,858

4,318,128 Diluted

3,481,162

4,022,587



3,672,858

4,318,128

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



Nine Month

Period Ended

May 31,

2020

2019











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income $ 1,216,089

$ 1,567,534 Items not involving an outlay of cash:









Depreciation and amortization

160,992



143,413 (Gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment

(2,600)



(105,366) Deferred income tax expense

39,571



3,997











Changes in non-cash working capital items:









(Increase) in accounts receivable

(4,044,507)



(2,972,532) (Increase) decrease in inventory

(408,282)



1,173,224 (Increase) in notes receivable

(561,813)



- (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses

(942,541)



21,268 Decrease (increase) in prepaid income taxes

101,686



(65,975) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,448,292



(82,148)











Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(2,993,113)



(316,585)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(207,469)



(8,112) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

3,900



327,077











Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(203,569)



318,965











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Increase in notes payable

680,707



- Redemption of common stock

(3,867,046)



(2,661,848)











Net cash (used in) financing activities

(3,186,339)



(2,661,848)











Net (decrease) increase in cash

(6,383,021)



(2,659,468)











Cash, beginning of period

9,652,310



6,097,463











Cash, end of period $ 3,269,289

$ 3,437,995















Contact: Charlie Hopewell, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

