Jewett-Cameron Announces 3rd Quarter Financial Results

Jul 15, 2020

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine month periods of fiscal 2020 ended May 31, 2020.

Sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 totaled approximately $16.2 million compared to sales of $16.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Income from operations was $1,913,582 compared to $1,506,638 for the third quarter ended May 31, 2019. Net income after other items and income taxes for the current quarter was $1,396,973, or $0.40 per share, compared to $1,098,210, or $0.27 per share, in the same quarter of 2019.

For the nine months ended May 31, 2020, Jewett-Cameron reported sales of $30.9 million compared to sales of $33.6 million for the nine months ended May 31, 2019. Net income was $1,216,089, or $0.33 per share, compared to net income of $1,567,534, or $0.36 per share, in the first nine months of fiscal 2019.

"The Company has been navigating the COVID-19 pandemic well to date, with our DIY and Pet Products performing solidly," said CEO Charlie Hopewell. "We are maintaining strict safety protocols across all our operations, and have no cases of COVID among any of our personnel. The pandemic has not changed our plans to introduce new products and continue our efforts to widen our offerings through both existing and new sales channels".

As of May 31, 2020, the Company's cash position was approximately $3.2 million, and there was no borrowing against its $3.0 million line of credit.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers located primarily in the United States. Greenwood Products is a processor and distributor of industrial wood and other specialty building products principally to customers in the marine and transportation industries in the United States. MSI-PRO is an importer and distributor of pneumatic air tools, industrial clamps, and the Avenger Products line of sawblades and other products. Jewett-Cameron Seed Company is a processor and distributor of agricultural seeds. JC USA provides professional and administrative services, including accounting and credit services, to its subsidiary companies.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)



May 31,
2020

August 31,
2019






ASSETS










Current assets




  Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,269,289

$

9,652,310

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $Nil (August 31, 2019 - $Nil)

6,880,459

2,835,952

  Inventory, net of allowance of $32,538 (August 31, 2019 - $119,357)

6,786,087

6,377,805

  Notes receivable

563,010

1,197

  Prepaid expenses

1,336,080

393,539

  Prepaid income taxes

121,734

223,420






  Total current assets

18,956,659

19,484,223






Property, plant and equipment, net

2,774,912

2,727,406






Intangible assets, net

719

3,048






Total assets

$

21,732,290

$

22,214,677






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY










Current liabilities










  Accounts payable

$

1,520,610

$

410,027

  Current portion of notes payable

302,536

-

  Accrued liabilities

1,650,289

1,312,580






  Total current liabilities

3,473,435

1,722,607






Long-term liabilities










  Notes payable

378,171








Deferred tax liability

100,775

61,204






Total liabilities

3,952,381

1,783,811






Stockholders' equity




  Capital stock




    Authorized




      21,567,564 common shares, without par value




      10,000,000 preferred shares, without par value




    Issued




3,481,162 common shares (August 31, 2019 – 3,971,282)

821,284

936,903

  Additional paid-in capital

618,707

618,707

  Retained earnings

16,339,918

18,875,256






  Total stockholders' equity

17,779,909

20,430,866






  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

21,732,290

$

22,214,677

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)


Three Month
Period Ended
May 31,

Nine Month
Period Ended
May 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019










SALES

$

16,241,239

$

16,692,241

$

30,918,345

$

33,615,516










COST OF SALES

11,931,746

13,054,487

22,555,253

25,907,388










GROSS PROFIT

4,309,493

3,637,754

8,363,092

7,708,128










OPERATING EXPENSES








  Selling, general and administrative expenses

706,079

759,708

2,118,999

1,721,743

  Depreciation and amortization

54,781

47,141

160,992

143,413

  Wages and employee benefits

1,635,051

1,324,267

4,343,412

3,799,700












(2,395,911)

(2,131,116)

(6,623,403)

(5,664,856)










Income from operations

1,913,582

1,506,638

1,739,689

2,043,272










OTHER ITEMS








  Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

2,200

-

2,600

105,366

   Interest and other income

3,217

7,033

21,414

33,368


5,417

7,033

24,014

138,734










Income before income taxes

1,918,999

1,513,671

1,763,703

2,182,006










Income tax expense


(522,026)

(415,461)

(547,614)

(614,472)










Net income

$

1,396,973

$

1,098,210

$

1,216,089

$

1,567,534










Basic earnings per common share

$

0.40

$

0.27

$

0.33

$

0.36










Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.40

$

0.27

$

0.33

$

0.36










Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:








  Basic

3,481,162

4,022,587

3,672,858

4,318,128

  Diluted

3,481,162

4,022,587

3,672,858

4,318,128

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)


Nine Month
Period Ended
May 31,

2020

2019






CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income

$

1,216,089

$

1,567,534

Items not involving an outlay of cash:




  Depreciation and amortization

160,992

143,413

  (Gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment

(2,600)

(105,366)

  Deferred income tax expense

39,571

3,997






Changes in non-cash working capital items:




  (Increase) in accounts receivable

(4,044,507)

(2,972,532)

  (Increase) decrease in inventory

(408,282)

1,173,224

  (Increase) in notes receivable

(561,813)

-

  (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses

(942,541)

21,268

  Decrease (increase) in prepaid income taxes

101,686

(65,975)

  Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,448,292

(82,148)






Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(2,993,113)

(316,585)






CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES




  Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(207,469)

(8,112)

  Proceeds from sale of property, plant and

  equipment

3,900

327,077






Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(203,569)

318,965






CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES




  Increase in notes payable

680,707

-

  Redemption of common stock

(3,867,046)

(2,661,848)






Net cash (used in) financing activities

(3,186,339)

(2,661,848)






Net (decrease) increase in cash

(6,383,021)

(2,659,468)






Cash, beginning of period

9,652,310

6,097,463






Cash, end of period

$

3,269,289

$

3,437,995







Contact: Charlie Hopewell, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

