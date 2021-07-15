Jewett-Cameron Announces 3rd Quarter Financial Results

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Jul 15, 2021, 16:20 ET

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine month periods of fiscal 2021 ended May 31, 2021.

Sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled approximately $21.6 million compared to sales of $16.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Income from operations was $2,638,010 compared to $1,913,582 for the third quarter ended May 31, 2020. Net income after other items and income taxes for the current quarter was $2,414,477, or $0.69 per share, compared to net income of $1,396,973, or $0.40 per share, in the same quarter of 2020.

For the nine months ended May 31, 2021, Jewett-Cameron reported sales of $42.4 million compared to sales of $30.9 million for the nine months ended May 31, 2020. Net income was $2,849,839, or $0.82 per share, compared to net income of $1,216,089, or $0.33 per share, in the first nine months of fiscal 2020.

Net income for both the three and nine month periods ended May 31, 2021 were positively affected by a one-time gain of $687,387 related to the forgiveness of the Company's PPP loans.

"We are pleased with the higher level of sales and net income in the current periods, which continues to reflect the success of our ongoing corporate strategy," said CEO Charlie Hopewell. "All of our sales channels showed sales increases, with many customers boosting both the volume of individual products and the number of different products in their orders. However, the worldwide supply chain disorder is having a negative effect on our operations and margins, which may continue for the remainder of fiscal 2021 and into fiscal 2022."

As of May 31, 2021, the Company's cash position was approximately $2.2 million. Due to higher customer demand and logistical issues, the Company tapped its line of credit in the third quarter. The borrowing totaled $996,010 as of May 31, 2021. In June 2021, the Company's line of credit was increased from $3.0 million to $5.0 million.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries (Jewett-Cameron Companies), operate out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Those businesses consist of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. Examples of the Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, Animal House® and AKC (used under license from the American Kennel Club) for pet enclosures and kennels; Adjust-A-Gate, Fit-Right™, LIFETIME POST™ and Perimeter Patrol® for gates and fencing; Early Start, Spring Gardener™, and Weatherguard for greenhouses; and TrueShade® for patio umbrellas, furniture covers and canopies.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)



May 31,
2021

August 31,
2020







ASSETS












Current assets





  Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,170,046

$

3,801,037

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $Nil (August 31, 2020 - $Nil)

11,051,061

6,274,426

  Inventory, net of allowance of $250,000 (August 31, 2020 - $65,000)


7,767,640

9,198,146

  Prepaid expenses

2,580,856

1,036,128







  Total current assets

23,569,603

20,309,737







Property, plant and equipment, net


3,799,402

2,967,565







Intangible assets, net


12,910

659







Total assets

$

27,381,915

$

23,277,961














LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY












Current liabilities












  Accounts payable

$

1,557,721

$

1,095,061

  Bank indebtedness

996,010

-

  Current portion of notes payable

-

342,326

  Income taxes payable

230,190

40,596

  Accrued liabilities

2,290,235

2,016,300







  Total current liabilities

5,074,156

3,494,283







Long-term liabilities





Notes payable

-

338,381







Deferred tax liability

39,184

96,952







Total liabilities

5,113,340

3,929,616







Stockholders' equity





  Capital stock





    Authorized





      21,567,564 common shares, without par value





      10,000,000 preferred shares, without par value





    Issued





      3,489,161 common shares (August 31, 2020 – 3,481,162)

823,171

821,284

  Additional paid-in capital

687,211

618,707

  Retained earnings

20,758,193

17,908,354







  Total stockholders' equity

22,268,575

19,348,345







  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

27,381,915

$

23,277,961

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)


Three Month
Period Ended
May 31,

Nine Month
Period Ended
May 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020










SALES

$

21,619,952

$

16,241,239

$

42,396,591

$

30,918,345










COST OF SALES

16,037,702

11,931,746

31,239,866

22,555,253










GROSS PROFIT

5,582,250

4,309,493

11,156,725

8,363,092










OPERATING EXPENSES








  Selling, general and administrative expenses

966,299

706,079

2,556,902

2,118,999

  Depreciation and amortization

69,353

54,781

175,171

160,992

  Wages and employee benefits

1,908,588

1,635,051

5,226,021

4,343,412












2,944,240

2,395,911

7,958,094

6,623,403










Income from operations

2,638,010

1,913,582

3,198,631

1,739,689










OTHER ITEMS








  Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

-

2,200

-

2,600

   Gain on extinguishment of debt

687,387



687,387

   Interest and other income

(6,282)

3,217

(283)

21,414


681,105

5,417

687,104

24,014










Income before income taxes

3,319,115

1,918,999

3,885,735

1,763,703










Income tax expense


(904,638)

(522,026)

(1,035,896)

(547,614)










Net income

$

2,414,477

$

1,396,973

$

2,849,839

$

1,216,089










Basic earnings per common share

$

0.69

$

0.40

$

0.82

$

0.33










Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.69

$

0.40

$

0.82

$

0.33










Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:








  Basic

3,489,161

3,481,162

3,485,525

3,672,858

  Diluted

3,489,161

3,481,162

3,485,525

3,672,858

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)


Nine Month
Period Ended
May 31,

2021

2020






CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income

$

2,849,839

$

1,216,089

Items not involving an outlay of cash:




  Depreciation and amortization

175,171

160,992

  Stock-based compensation expense

70,391

-

  (Gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment

-

(2,600)

  Gain on extinguishment of debt

(680,707)

-

  Deferred income tax expense

(57,768)

39,571






Changes in non-cash working capital items:




  (Increase) in accounts receivable

(4,776,635)

(4,044,507)

  Decrease (increase) in inventory

1,430,506

(408,282)

  (Increase) in notes receivable

-

(561,813)

  (Increase) in prepaid expenses

(1,544,728)

(942,541)

  Decrease in prepaid income taxes

-

101,686

  Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

736,595

1,448,292

  Increase in income taxes payable

189,594

-






Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(1,607,742)

(2,993,113)






CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES




  Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(1,019,259)

(207,469)

  Proceeds from sale of property, plant and

  equipment

 

-

 

3,900






Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(1,019,259)

(203,569)






CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES




  Proceeds from bank indebtedness

996,010

-

  Increase in notes payable

-

680,707

  Redemption of common stock

-

(3,867,046)






Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

996,010

(3,186,339)






Net (decrease) in cash

(1,630,991)

(6,383,021)






Cash, beginning of period

3,801,037

9,652,310






Cash, end of period

$

2,170,046

$

3,269,289

Contact: Charlie Hopewell, Chief Executive Officer, (503) 647-0110

SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

