Jewett-Cameron Announces 3rd Quarter Financial Results
Jul 15, 2021, 16:20 ET
NORTH PLAINS, Ore., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine month periods of fiscal 2021 ended May 31, 2021.
Sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled approximately $21.6 million compared to sales of $16.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Income from operations was $2,638,010 compared to $1,913,582 for the third quarter ended May 31, 2020. Net income after other items and income taxes for the current quarter was $2,414,477, or $0.69 per share, compared to net income of $1,396,973, or $0.40 per share, in the same quarter of 2020.
For the nine months ended May 31, 2021, Jewett-Cameron reported sales of $42.4 million compared to sales of $30.9 million for the nine months ended May 31, 2020. Net income was $2,849,839, or $0.82 per share, compared to net income of $1,216,089, or $0.33 per share, in the first nine months of fiscal 2020.
Net income for both the three and nine month periods ended May 31, 2021 were positively affected by a one-time gain of $687,387 related to the forgiveness of the Company's PPP loans.
"We are pleased with the higher level of sales and net income in the current periods, which continues to reflect the success of our ongoing corporate strategy," said CEO Charlie Hopewell. "All of our sales channels showed sales increases, with many customers boosting both the volume of individual products and the number of different products in their orders. However, the worldwide supply chain disorder is having a negative effect on our operations and margins, which may continue for the remainder of fiscal 2021 and into fiscal 2022."
As of May 31, 2021, the Company's cash position was approximately $2.2 million. Due to higher customer demand and logistical issues, the Company tapped its line of credit in the third quarter. The borrowing totaled $996,010 as of May 31, 2021. In June 2021, the Company's line of credit was increased from $3.0 million to $5.0 million.
About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries (Jewett-Cameron Companies), operate out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Those businesses consist of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. Examples of the Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, Animal House® and AKC (used under license from the American Kennel Club) for pet enclosures and kennels; Adjust-A-Gate, Fit-Right™, LIFETIME POST™ and Perimeter Patrol® for gates and fencing; Early Start, Spring Gardener™, and Weatherguard for greenhouses; and TrueShade® for patio umbrellas, furniture covers and canopies.
Forward-looking Statements
The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.
|
JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
|
(Prepared by Management)
|
(Unaudited)
|
May 31,
|
August 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
2,170,046
|
$
|
3,801,037
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $Nil (August 31, 2020 - $Nil)
|
11,051,061
|
6,274,426
|
Inventory, net of allowance of $250,000 (August 31, 2020 - $65,000)
|
7,767,640
|
9,198,146
|
Prepaid expenses
|
2,580,856
|
1,036,128
|
Total current assets
|
23,569,603
|
20,309,737
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
3,799,402
|
2,967,565
|
Intangible assets, net
|
12,910
|
659
|
Total assets
|
$
|
27,381,915
|
$
|
23,277,961
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
1,557,721
|
$
|
1,095,061
|
Bank indebtedness
|
996,010
|
-
|
Current portion of notes payable
|
-
|
342,326
|
Income taxes payable
|
230,190
|
40,596
|
Accrued liabilities
|
2,290,235
|
2,016,300
|
Total current liabilities
|
5,074,156
|
3,494,283
|
Long-term liabilities
|
Notes payable
|
-
|
338,381
|
Deferred tax liability
|
39,184
|
96,952
|
Total liabilities
|
5,113,340
|
3,929,616
|
Stockholders' equity
|
Capital stock
|
Authorized
|
21,567,564 common shares, without par value
|
10,000,000 preferred shares, without par value
|
Issued
|
3,489,161 common shares (August 31, 2020 – 3,481,162)
|
823,171
|
821,284
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
687,211
|
618,707
|
Retained earnings
|
20,758,193
|
17,908,354
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
22,268,575
|
19,348,345
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
27,381,915
|
$
|
23,277,961
|
JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
|
(Prepared by Management)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Month
|
Nine Month
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
SALES
|
$
|
21,619,952
|
$
|
16,241,239
|
$
|
42,396,591
|
$
|
30,918,345
|
COST OF SALES
|
16,037,702
|
11,931,746
|
31,239,866
|
22,555,253
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
5,582,250
|
4,309,493
|
11,156,725
|
8,363,092
|
OPERATING EXPENSES
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
966,299
|
706,079
|
2,556,902
|
2,118,999
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
69,353
|
54,781
|
175,171
|
160,992
|
Wages and employee benefits
|
1,908,588
|
1,635,051
|
5,226,021
|
4,343,412
|
2,944,240
|
2,395,911
|
7,958,094
|
6,623,403
|
Income from operations
|
2,638,010
|
1,913,582
|
3,198,631
|
1,739,689
|
OTHER ITEMS
|
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
|
-
|
2,200
|
-
|
2,600
|
Gain on extinguishment of debt
|
687,387
|
687,387
|
Interest and other income
|
(6,282)
|
3,217
|
(283)
|
21,414
|
681,105
|
5,417
|
687,104
|
24,014
|
Income before income taxes
|
3,319,115
|
1,918,999
|
3,885,735
|
1,763,703
|
Income tax expense
|
(904,638)
|
(522,026)
|
(1,035,896)
|
(547,614)
|
Net income
|
$
|
2,414,477
|
$
|
1,396,973
|
$
|
2,849,839
|
$
|
1,216,089
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
$
|
0.69
|
$
|
0.40
|
$
|
0.82
|
$
|
0.33
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$
|
0.69
|
$
|
0.40
|
$
|
0.82
|
$
|
0.33
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
3,489,161
|
3,481,162
|
3,485,525
|
3,672,858
|
Diluted
|
3,489,161
|
3,481,162
|
3,485,525
|
3,672,858
|
JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
|
(Prepared by Management)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Nine Month
|
2021
|
2020
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Net income
|
$
|
2,849,839
|
$
|
1,216,089
|
Items not involving an outlay of cash:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
175,171
|
160,992
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
70,391
|
-
|
(Gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment
|
-
|
(2,600)
|
Gain on extinguishment of debt
|
(680,707)
|
-
|
Deferred income tax expense
|
(57,768)
|
39,571
|
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
|
(Increase) in accounts receivable
|
(4,776,635)
|
(4,044,507)
|
Decrease (increase) in inventory
|
1,430,506
|
(408,282)
|
(Increase) in notes receivable
|
-
|
(561,813)
|
(Increase) in prepaid expenses
|
(1,544,728)
|
(942,541)
|
Decrease in prepaid income taxes
|
-
|
101,686
|
Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
736,595
|
1,448,292
|
Increase in income taxes payable
|
189,594
|
-
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
(1,607,742)
|
(2,993,113)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(1,019,259)
|
(207,469)
|
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and
equipment
|
-
|
3,900
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(1,019,259)
|
(203,569)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Proceeds from bank indebtedness
|
996,010
|
-
|
Increase in notes payable
|
-
|
680,707
|
Redemption of common stock
|
-
|
(3,867,046)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
996,010
|
(3,186,339)
|
Net (decrease) in cash
|
(1,630,991)
|
(6,383,021)
|
Cash, beginning of period
|
3,801,037
|
9,652,310
|
Cash, end of period
|
$
|
2,170,046
|
$
|
3,269,289
Contact: Charlie Hopewell, Chief Executive Officer, (503) 647-0110
SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.
