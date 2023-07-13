Jewett-Cameron Announces 3rd Quarter Financial Results

News provided by

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

13 Jul, 2023, 16:40 ET

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine-month periods of fiscal 2023 ended May 31, 2023.

Sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled approximately $18.9 million compared to sales of $20.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Income from operations was $1,251,019 compared to $2,019,644 for the third quarter ended May 31, 2022. Net income after other items and income taxes for the current quarter was $734,951, or $0.21 per share, compared to net income of $1,494,111, or $0.43 per share, in the same quarter of 2022.

For the nine months ended May 31, 2023, Jewett-Cameron reported sales of approximately $39.67 million compared to sales of $47.90 million for the nine months ended May 31, 2022. Net loss was ($310,847), or ($0.09) per share, compared to net income of $1,372,789, or $0.39 per share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

"The winter weather which covered much of the US into April had a negative effect on our 3rd quarter sales, as many of our customers delayed, and then reduced, purchases of our outdoor products," said CEO Chad Summers. "We soft-launched our new MyEcoWorld® sustainable bag products in the 3rd quarter, with full launch to occur in the 4th quarter. This new line is less seasonal than our other products and has the potential to grow into a significant segment of our business as consumers seek alternatives to traditional hydrocarbon derived plastics."

During the 3rd quarter, the Company announced it has decided to close its Jewett-Cameron Seed segment effective August 31, 2023. The wind-down of operations has been proceeding smoothly, and full closure of the facility is expected to be completed by the end of calendar 2023.

As of May 31, 2023, the Company's cash position was approximately $2.7 million, and there was $8.0 million borrowed against its $12.0 million line of credit, which was temporarily increased by $2.0 million during the 3rd quarter. Subsequent to the end of the period, the Company repaid an additional $1.0 million.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Adjust-A-Gate™, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Infinity Euro Fence, and Lifetime Post™ for gates and fencing; and Early Start, Spring Gardner™, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses.  Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
(Prepared by Management)
(Unaudited)


May 31,

2023

August 31,

2022






ASSETS




Current assets




  Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,716,051

$

484,463

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $0 (August 31, 2022 - $0)

7,530,135

7,191,646

  Inventory, net of allowance of $449,707 (August 31, 2022 - $800,000)

20,529,230

20,632,313

  Prepaid expenses

870,148

1,112,575

  Prepaid income taxes

-

208,963






  Total current assets

31,645,564

29,629,960






Property, plant and equipment, net

4,745,987

4,828,420






Intangible assets, net

134,399

33,358






Deferred tax assets

391,564

24,998






Total assets

$

36,917,514

$

34,516,736






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities










  Accounts payable

$

2,631,045

$

1,566,047

  Bank indebtedness

8,000,000

7,000,000

  Accrued liabilities

2,332,148

1,856,039

  Income taxes payable

147,215

-






Total liabilities

13,110,408

10,422,086






Stockholders' equity




  Capital stock

    Authorized

      21,567,564 common shares, no par value

      10,000,000 preferred shares, no par value

    Issued

      3,498,899 common shares (August 31, 2022 –3,495,342)

825,468

 

 

 

824,629

  Additional paid-in capital

765,055

742,591

  Retained earnings

22,216,583

22,527,430






  Total stockholders' equity

23,807,106

24,094,650






  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

36,917,514

$

34,516,736

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
(Prepared by Management)
(Unaudited)


Three Month

Period Ended

May 31,

Nine Month

Period Ended

 May 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022










SALES

$

18,945,738

$

20,922,190

$

39,666,658

$

47,900,665










COST OF SALES

14,532,366

15,569,380

30,473,044

36,658,766










GROSS PROFIT

4,413,372

5,352,810

9,193,614

11,241,899










OPERATING EXPENSES








  Selling, general and administrative expenses

961,566

1,125,692

2,884,463

2,798,094

  Depreciation and amortization

99,962

83,291

299,577

237,001

  Wages and employee benefits

2,100,825

2,124,183

5,975,438

5,957,601












3,162,353

3,333,166

9,159,478

8,992,696










Income from operations

1,251,019

2,019,644

34,136

2,249,203










OTHER ITEMS








   Other income

-

903

-

(294,097)

   Interest expense

(152,905)

(47,972)

(353,987)

(98,868)


(152,905)

(47,069)

(353,987)

(392,965)










Income (loss) before income taxes

1,098,114

1,972,575

(319,851)

1,856,238










Income tax expense (recovery)

(363,163)

(478,464)

9,004

(483,449)










Net income (loss)

$

734,951

$

1,494,111

$

(310,847)

$

1,372,789










Basic earnings per common share

$

0.21

$

0.43

$

(0.09)

$

0.39










Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.21

$

0.43

$

(0.09)

$

0.39










Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:








  Basic

3,498,899

3,492,842

3,498,000

3,492,266

  Diluted

3,498,899

3,492,842

3,498,000

3,492,266

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
(Prepared by Management)
(Unaudited)


Nine Month

Period Ended

May 31,

2023

2022






CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net (loss) income

$

(310,847)

$

1,372,789

Items not involving an outlay of cash:




  Depreciation and amortization

299,577

237,001

  Stock-based compensation expense

23,303

39,386

  Deferred income tax expense

(366,566)

11,552






Changes in non-cash working capital items:




  (Increase) in accounts receivable

(338,489)

(1,185,353)

  Decrease (increase) in inventory

103,083

(5,507,438)

  Decrease in prepaid expenses

242,427

48,244

  Decrease in prepaid income taxes

208,963

249,082

  Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,541,107

692,233

  Increase in income taxes payable

147,215

-






Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,549,773

(4,042,504)






CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES




  Increase in intangible assets

(102,500)

-

  Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(215,685)

(1,011,359)






Net cash (used in) investing activities

(318,185)

(1,011,359)






CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES




  Net proceeds and repayments from bank indebtedness

1,000,000

6,000,000






Net cash provided by financing activities

1,000,000

6,000,000






Net increase in cash

2,231,588

946,137






Cash, beginning of period

484,463

1,184,313






Cash, end of period

$

2,716,051

$

2,130,450

Contact: Chad Summers, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Also from this source

Jewett-Cameron announces adoption of Advance Notice Policy

Jewett-Cameron to close Jewett-Cameron Seed Company

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.